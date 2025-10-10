Allisha Gray Named All-WNBA First Team

Published on October 10, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA - Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray has been named to the 2025 All-WNBA First Team, capping a record-setting season that solidified her place among the league's premier two-way guards. Gray becomes the first Dream player since 2018 and just the fourth in franchise history to earn a First Team selection.

Gray, who finished fourth in WNBA MVP voting-the highest by a Dream player since 2014-delivered the best season of her nine-year career. She opened the campaign with four 25-plus-point performances in her first seven games and went on to earn back-to-back Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors in May and June, becoming the first player in team history to accomplish the feat.

Her production only grew as the year progressed. In August, Gray hit a career-high seven three-pointers to finish with 26 points against Phoenix (8/1), became the 37th player in WNBA history to reach 400 career threes (8/3), and joined the 4,000-point club (8/15). She later broke two franchise records-most double-digit scoring games (37, on 8/27) and most points in a single season (773), surpassing Angel McCoughtry's long-standing mark (8/29).

September brought more milestones. Gray became the first guard in WNBA history to win Player of the Month three times in a single season. Days later, she earned a spot on the Associated Press All-WNBA First Team, further underscoring her elite two-way impact.

Now ranking sixth all-time in both points and assists in franchise history, Gray closed the year averaging 18.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game while ranking top five league-wide in win shares, offensive win shares, and offensive rating. She recorded 15 games with 20+ points and nine with 25+, powering Atlanta's to a franchise record, 30-win season, recording their best win percentage (68.2%) in franchise history.







