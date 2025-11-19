Atlanta Dream Launch Holiday Gift Guide Featuring Exclusive Fan Offers

Published on November 19, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream has launched its 2025 Holiday Gift Guide - with gift ideas for WNBA and athleisure fans on holiday lists. Fans can shop a variety of best-selling items from the 2025 season while supplies last.

In addition, the Dream will roll out its Cyber Monday retail sale from November 28 through December 1 with Buy One, Get One 50% Off on select tees and sweatshirts.

Featured items in the Gift Guide include:

Welcome to the A Crewneck: Iconic ATL design, this crewneck combines style and comfort. Made from super-soft fleece, it offers warmth while remaining breathable, with a modern slimmer fit that still allows room to move.

Dream Classic Logo Hoodie: Stay warm and show your Atlanta Dream pride with the ATL Dream Classic Logo Hoodie. Featuring "ATLANTA DREAM" in bold print and "EST. 2008," this hoodie combines timeless team style with ultimate comfort.

Made Fresh in ATL T-SHIRT: The Made Fresh in ATL T-Shirt features a bold graphic that blends Atlanta's iconic peach with a basketball; this t-shirt celebrates the city and its love for the game.

Just a Girl from "404" T-Shirt: Celebrate Atlanta pride with the Just A Girl From "404" T-Shirt from Atlanta Dream Apparel. Featuring vibrant graphics of iconic Atlanta landmarks and officially licensed WNBA and Atlanta Dream logos, it's the perfect way to showcase your city pride and team spirit.

Dream Script Logo Crop Top: This boxy-fit tee combines comfort and style. Made from soft 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, it offers a breathable, relaxed fit with set-in sleeves and a double-stitched neck for durability.

ATL Dream Hoop T-Shirt: The ATL Dream Hoop T-Shirt features a bold basketball hoop graphic paired with the iconic ATLANTA DREAM logo.

All items can be purchased online and shipped in time for holiday giving.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.