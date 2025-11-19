2025 USA Basketball 3x3 AmeriCup Teams Announced

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (Nov. 19, 2025) - USA Basketball announced today the teams set to compete at the 2025 FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup Nov. 27-30 in León, Mexico. The U.S. women have stood atop the podium twice (2021, 2023) while the men have won the gold medal in three of the last four 3x3 AmeriCups (2021, 2022, 2024).

The 2025 USA 3x3 Women's AmeriCup Team comprises Shakira Austin, Veronica Burton, Allisha Gray and Naz Hillmon.

The 2025 USA 3x3 Men's AmeriCup Team includes Henry Caruso, Cameron Forte, Mitch Hahn and Dylan Travis.

The women's team features 2020 Olympic champion Gray returning to the national team stage. She is joined by Burton, who is a 2022 FIBA 3x3 U23 World Cup silver medalist and 2022 FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup bronze medalist. Austin has attended a USA Basketball 3x3 development camp (2024) while Hillmon will make her USA 3x3 debut. All four have USA 5-on-5 experience with Austin winning a gold medal at the 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup.

Caruso, Hahn and Travis were members of Team Miami and played together on the 2025 FIBA 3x3 World Tour. The trio also represented the USA at the 2025 FIBA 3x3 World Cup, 2025 FIBA 3x3 Champions Cup and 2024 FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup, where they won gold. Travis, a 2024 Olympian, will make his seventh national team appearance in Mexico while Caruso and Hahn will make their fourth and fifth, respectively. Forte is making his USA Basketball debut.

Head coaches for the 2024 USA 3x3 AmeriCup Teams are Christina Batastini (women) and Will Ferris (men). Batastini coached the 2024 FIBA 3x3 Nation League Team to an unbeaten 22-0 record and then won the gold medal at the 2024 FIBA 3x3 U23 World Cup. Additionally, Batastini has had USA coaching assignments on the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series. Ferris, the men's coach advisor for the 2025 FIBA 3x3 World Cup and for Team Miami on the 3x3 World Tour this year, has supported the USA Basketball 3x3 program since 2021 and was a coach at development camp last spring.

The women tip off Pool B on Nov. 28 with Brazil (3:50 p.m. ET) and Jamaica (7:30 p.m. ET). The men begin Pool A play on Nov. 28 against Cayman Islands (5:05 p.m. ET) and Mexico (7:05 p.m. ET). Following pool play, the top two teams from each of the four three-team pools advance to the quarterfinals on Nov. 30. The full schedule is here.

The 2025 FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup will stream live on YouTube.com/FIBA3x3.

The FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup has been held annually since 2021. The field features teams from FIBA Americas competing for the 3x3 zone championship and a berth to the 2026 FIBA 3x3 Champions Cup next March in Bangkok.







