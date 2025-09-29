Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen Named to 2025 WNBA All-Rookie Team

Published on September 29, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The WNBA announced today that Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron and forward Kiki Iriafen have been named to the 2025 WNBA All-Rookie Team.

Citron and Iriafen appeared in all 44 games for the Mystics during the 2025 WNBA season, with both earning All-Star honors - marking just the second time in league history, and the first time since 1999, that rookie teammates have been selected as All-Stars.

In her debut season, Citron averaged 14.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting 47.0% from the field and 44.5% from three-point range. Among rookies, she ranked second in points per game, sixth in assists per game, sixth in rebounds per game, fourth in steals per game, fifth in field goal percentage, and first in three-point percentage.

Citron joined A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier as the only players this season to average at least 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on shooting splits on .450/.400/.850 and became the only rookie in league history to accomplish this feat. She totaled 81 three-pointers on the season, tied for the ninth most during the 2025 season, and tied the single-season record in franchise history. Her .445 three-point percentage was best in the WNBA and is the highest three-point percentage by a rookie in league history [min. 125 3PA].

She broke numerous franchise and WNBA records throughout her rookie campaign, including:

Franchise single-season scoring record (657 points) Most 10+ point games by a rookie in WNBA history (38) Longest franchise rookie double-figure consecutive game streak (18 games) The only rookie in franchise history - and one of just four rookies ever (Candace Parker, Breanna Stewart, and Caitlin Clark) to total 600 points, 150 rebounds, and 75 assists in a single season

Iriafen averaged 13.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. She joined Aliyah Boston, Kamilla Cardoso, Jonquel Jones, Alyssa Thomas, and this year's MVP, A'ja Wilson, as the only players to average at least 12.0 points and 8.0 rebounds on 48.0% or better shooting during the 2025 season and is one of seven rookies in WNBA history to do so.

She recorded a 2025 rookie-best, and single-season franchise record, 16 double-doubles, ranking fifth overall in the league. Iriafen joined Angel Reese as the only rookies in WNBA history with multiple double-double streaks of four or more games. Her 8.5 rebounds per game are the most by a rookie in franchise history and ranked fourth overall in the WNBA this season.

Among rookies, she finished her debut season ranked third in scoring, first in rebounds per game, second in field goal percentage, and led all rookies in second chance points (2.8) and total free-throw makes (138) and attempts (176).

Iriafen also recorded numerous franchise and WNBA records, including:

Single-season franchise record for rebounds (376) The first rookie in franchise history to earn Kia Rookie of the Month honors after averaging 13.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game in May Posted the most 10+ points, 5+ rebounds in a single season in franchise history and second most 10+ points, 5+ rebounds games by a rookie in WNBA history (31) Amassed a rookie franchise-best 19 games with 10+ rebounds (4th most by a rookie all-time)

Citron and Iriafen become the eighth and ninth players in franchise history, and the first set of Mystics teammates, to be named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team.







