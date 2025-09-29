Dominique Malonga Named to 2025 WNBA All-Rookie Ream

SEATTLE - The WNBA announced today that Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga has been named to the 2025 WNBA All-Rookie Team, recognizing her outstanding first season in the league. Paige Bueckers, Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, and Janelle Salaün were also selected alongside Malonga.

Malonga made an immediate impact for the Storm in her debut campaign, averaging 7.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 55.1% from the field. Her energy on both ends of the floor quickly established her as a reliable contributor off the bench and a defensive anchor in the paint.

This season, Malonga etched her name into the record books with a series of historic accomplishments. She became the youngest player in WNBA history to record a double-double and the youngest to reach 100 career points. Malonga continued to raise the bar, making history as the youngest player in league history to post a 20-point, 10-rebound performance and became the first rookie to achieve the feat coming off the bench. Adding to her list of firsts, Malonga also set a Storm franchise record with three 20-point games off the bench.

Selected by the Seattle Storm as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Malonga began her professional career at just 15 years old when she signed with French club, ASVEL Feminin (formerly the Lyon Basket féminin). In October 2024, Malonga became the first Frenchwoman to dunk in an official game. She also represented France at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she was the youngest on the team to win a silver-medal.







