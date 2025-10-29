Seattle Storm Name Sonia Raman as Head Coach

Seattle - The Seattle Storm today announced the hiring of Sonia Raman as the team's new head coach, marking the start of an exciting new chapter for the 4x WNBA champions.

"Sonia is a trailblazer, an innovator and a leader in basketball analytics and strategy," said Storm General Manager Talisa Rhea. "Her diverse coaching experiences and deep focus on player development and connection make her an exceptional coach to lead our team into the next era. We look forward to her leadership as we pursue another WNBA championship."

 Raman joins the Storm after serving as an assistant coach with the New York Liberty last season. Before joining the WNBA, she spent four seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies as an assistant coach where she focused on player development, scouting and analytics.

Prior to her time in the NBA, Raman led the MIT women's basketball program for over a decade, transforming it into a perennial contender and earning multiple coach of the year awards along the way.  Raman, a trailblazer in professional basketball, is the first person of Indian descent to serve as a head coach in the WNBA after becoming the first Indian American woman to be an NBA assistant.

"Seattle holds a special place in my heart, and my family and I are thrilled to return to this incredible city," said Raman. "I'm deeply grateful to Storm ownership, Alisha Valavanis, Talisa Rhea and the entire organization for their trust and belief in me. I look forward to building on the proud legacy of this franchise and competing at the highest level for our fans." 

A native of Framingham, Mass., Raman played four years of basketball at Tufts University before earning a Juris Doctor from Boston College in 2001.







