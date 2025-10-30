Seattle Storm Launch 2025 Give Back Fund Campaign

SEATTLE -  The Seattle Storm announced today the launch of the Seattle Storm Give Back Fund, a first-of-its-kind initiative where players can make a direct impact by donating $5,000 each to a local nonprofit of their choice.

The Give Back Fund builds on the franchise's long-standing commitment to equity and community by allowing players to support organizations that align with the Storm's Force4Change platform or reflect their individual passions and interests.

"This program demonstrates what it truly means to be a member of the Storm, using our platform to uplift and invest in the communities that invest in us," said Executive Director of Force4Change Crystal Langhorne. "This is about more than writing checks, it's about strengthening connections, honoring personal passions and ensuring that our players can leave a lasting impact."

The first annual Give Back Fund recipients will include Family First Community Center, Lavender Right's Project, Mary Mahoney's Professional Nurses' Organization, Project Girl Mentoring Program and more.

"I love that this initiative lets us give back in ways that reflect who we are and what we care about most," said Storm Forward Gabby Williams. "This is our chance to invest directly in our community and use our platform to create positive change. Being able to see the kind of impact we can make beyond the court is inspiring."







