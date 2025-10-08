Gabby Williams and Ezi Magbegor Named to 2025 WNBA All-Defensive Teams

Published on October 8, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - The WNBA announced today that Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams has been named to the 2025 WNBA All-Defensive First Team, and forward/center Ezi Magbegor earned a spot on the All-Defensive Second Team. This marks Williams' first First-Team All-Defensive selection and the fourth career defensive honor for Magbegor.

Williams finished the 2025 regular season with 99 steals, the second most steals in a single season in WNBA history. She led the league in steals per game (2.3), while notching career highs in points (11.6), field goals made (4.5), assists (4.2) and blocks (0.5) per game. Williams set the franchise record for most steals in a single game with eight takeaways on June 17 and led the league in games with at least one steal (40). She finished the year as the only player in the league with more than 100 deflections, reaching 124 by the end of the regular season.

Magbegor became just the fifth player in WNBA history to block 90+ shots in a single season, as she led the league in total blocks (96), layups blocked (85) and games with at least one block (39). Her 2.2 blocks per game was the second highest block average this season, and on June 17, she became the first player in WNBA history to record at least five blocked shots and five assists in under 20 minutes. Magbegor's 96 blocks this season set the Storm franchise record for most blocks in a single season.







