Rhyne Howard Named to 2025 WNBA All-Defense Second Team

Published on October 8, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The WNBA announced today that Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard has been named to the WNBA All-Defense Second Team, marking the first time a Dream player has earned an All-Defense honor since 2020.

Howard anchored a Dream team that ranked second in the WNBA in defensive rating, while showcasing her versatility and ability to guard multiple positions. She led Atlanta in steals, ranked third on the team in blocks - first among guards - and finished 10th in the league in steals per game (1.6).

Her defensive impact was highlighted on August 29, when she became one of just three players in the league to record six blocks in a game this season - and the only guard to do so. In that performance, she also connected on six three-pointers, becoming the first player in WNBA history with six threes and six blocks in a single game. Howard added multiple outings with three or more steals and blocks, consistently disrupting opponents on the perimeter and in the paint.

Now a three-time All-Star and Olympian, Howard's selection further cements her status as one of the league's premier two-way players.

Howard's honor adds to a milestone-filled 2025 campaign for the Dream, which featured a franchise-record 30 wins, three All-Star selections, and multiple league awards.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.