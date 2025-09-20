Naz Hillmon Named 2025 WNBA Sixth Player of the Year

Published on September 20, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA - The WNBA today announced that Atlanta Dream forward Naz Hillmon has been named the 2025 Kia WNBA Sixth Player of the Year, making her the first player in franchise history to win the award.

Hillmon's recognition caps a breakout season defined by remarkable growth, durability, and impact off the bench. After averaging 5.4 points and 4.8 rebounds in 2024, she elevated her production to 8.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game in 2025, while transforming her perimeter game with 53 made three-pointers - after hitting just one across her first three WNBA seasons.

She came off the bench in 27 games and flourished in her role, emerging as the WNBA's most productive reserve. Among players who came off the bench in at least 20 games, Hillmon ranked first in plus-minus (+5.7), second in rebounds (4.9 per game), and fifth in points (8.0 per game), while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from three-point range.

A model of consistency, Hillmon played in all 44 games this year and set a new Dream record with 150 consecutive appearances, the third-longest active streak in the league. She also ranked second overall in the WNBA in plus-minus (+7.6 per game, +335 total) and led the Dream in net rating swing (+13.4). The Dream went 5-0 when she scored 15 or more points, underscoring her ability to change the game in critical moments.

Hillmon delivered several career-defining performances, including a career-high 21 points with five three-pointers - capped by a game-winner at Dallas on July 30 - along with a career-best 15 rebounds against Las Vegas and multiple double-doubles that fueled Atlanta's franchise-record 30-win season.

The Sixth Player award comes just one week after Hillmon was named the 2025 Associated Press Sixth Player of the Year, marking the first time a Dream player has received either honor and solidifying her place as one of the league's most dynamic and dependable contributors.







