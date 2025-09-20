Atlanta Dream's Naz Hillmon Wins 2025 Kia WNBA Coach of the Year Award

NEW YORK - Atlanta Dream forward Naz Hillmon has been named the 2025 Kia WNBA Sixth Player of the Year, the WNBA announced today. She has earned the honor as the league's top reserve for the first time and become the first player to win the award with the Dream.

Hillmon received 44 of 72 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Minnesota Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman (22 votes) and forward Jessica Shepard (four votes) finished in second and third place, respectively. Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga and Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb each received one vote. To be eligible for the award, a player had to play more games as a reserve than as a starter.

In her fourth WNBA season, Hillmon averaged career highs of 8.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 25.5 minutes in 44 games (17 starts). She helped the Dream (30-14) set a franchise record with 30 wins, doubling its total from last season. Atlanta secured the No. 3 seed in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs presented by Google after finishing as the eighth seed in 2024.

Hillmon provided a spark off the bench throughout the season, recording eight games with at least 10 points and five rebounds as a reserve - the second-most such games in the league (Malonga, 12). The Dream went 5-0 in games when she scored 15 or more points.

Hillmon made 53 three-pointers this season after entering 2025 with one career three-pointer. On July 30 against the Dallas Wings, she scored a career-high 21 points and connected on five three-pointers, including a tiebreaking three with 2.6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Durability has been a hallmark of Hillmon's career since she joined the Dream as the 15th overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm out of the University of Michigan, where she was a four-time All-Big Ten First Team selection. She has played in a franchise-record 151 consecutive regular-season games for Atlanta, including all 124 games over the last three seasons.

In honor of being named the Kia WNBA Sixth Player of the Year, Hillmon will receive $5,150 and a trophy designed to commemorate her achievement.

Below are the voting results for the 2025 Kia WNBA Sixth Player of the Year Award and the list of recipients since the award's inception in 2007.

2025 KIA WNBA SIXTH PLAYER OF THE YEAR VOTING RESULTS

Player Team Votes

Naz Hillmon Atlanta Dream 44

Natisha Hiedeman Minnesota Lynx 22

Jessica Shepard Minnesota Lynx 4

Dominique Malonga Seattle Storm 1

Sami Whitcomb Phoenix Mercury 1

KIA WNBA SIXTH PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS

Year Player Team

2025 Naz Hillmon Atlanta Dream

2024 Tiffany Hayes Las Vegas Aces

2023 Alysha Clark Las Vegas Aces

2022 Brionna Jones Connecticut Sun

2021 Kelsey Plum Las Vegas Aces

2020 Dearica Hamby Las Vegas Aces

2019 Dearica Hamby Las Vegas Aces

2018 Jonquel Jones Connecticut Sun

2017 Sugar Rodgers New York Liberty

2016 Jantel Lavender Los Angeles Sparks

2015 Allie Quigley Chicago Sky

2014 Allie Quigley Chicago Sky

2013 Riquna Williams Tulsa Shock

2012 Renee Montgomery Connecticut Sun

2011 DeWanna Bonner Phoenix Mercury

2010 DeWanna Bonner Phoenix Mercury

2009 DeWanna Bonner Phoenix Mercury

2008 Candice Wiggins Minnesota Lynx

2007 Plenette Pierson Detroit Shock







