Dan Padover Named 2025 WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year

Published on September 23, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA - The WNBA announced today that Atlanta Dream General Manager Dan Padover has been named the 2025 WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year, as voted on by his fellow general managers. Padover becomes the first executive in league history to capture the award with multiple franchises and the first ever to earn it three times.

"None of this is possible without the support and leadership of our owners, Larry and Robyn Gottesdiener, Suzanne Abair, and Renee Montgomery," said Padover. "They've entrusted me to help shape the future of the Dream, and I'm grateful for their vision and partnership. I also want to thank our coaches, players, and staff - all extremely talented, hardworking, and selfless teammates who make this organization so special."

"Dan and I shared a vision and philosophy from our first meeting: to create a values- based culture, to rebuild in a thoughtful and disciplined way, and to establish a perennial contender," said Larry Gottesdiener, Atlanta Dream majority owner. "Our performance this year proves that we are well on our way to achieving those goals."

Padover previously earned the honor twice with the Las Vegas Aces (2020, 2021) before joining the Dream. Since his arrival, he has reshaped both the roster and front office, making Atlanta one of the league's most dynamic and forward-thinking organizations.

This season highlighted Padover's ability to build a complete team. He engineered a transformative free agency period, signing perennial All-Stars Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones to bolster a core anchored by Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Jordin Canada, 2025 WNBA Sixth Player of the Year Naz Hillmon, and rookie guard Te-Hina Paopao - all brought to the Dream by Padover through the draft, trades, or free agency.

The Dream's resurgence under Padover is underpinned by an emphasis on a shared-vision mindset that includes his collaboration with Assistant General Manager Brooklyn Cartwright, whose partnership and expertise have been vital in executing the organization's direction, and with Head Coach Karl Smesko, who guided the franchise to a record 30 wins in his first season. Padover has firmly established the Dream as one of the league's most exciting and sustainable contenders and as a destination for top free agents.







