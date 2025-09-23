New York Liberty Begin Search for New Head Coach
Published on September 23, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty News Release
NEW YORK - The New York Liberty announced today that head coach Sandy Brondello's contract will not be renewed for the 2026 season.
"We would like to thank Sandy Brondello for her everlasting impact on the New York Liberty," said Jonathan Kolb, General Manager, New York Liberty. "Sandy finishes her tenure in New York as the winningest coach in franchise history, and she took us to never-before-seen heights as the first head coach to lead the Liberty to a championship. We wish Sandy the very best in her next chapter."
The organization will begin the search for its next head coach immediately.
