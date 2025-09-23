Atlanta Dream's Dan Padover Wins Record Third WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year Award

NEW YORK - Atlanta Dream General Manager Dan Padover has been named the 2025 WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year, the WNBA announced today.

This marks a record third WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year Award for Padover and the first since he earned the honor in 2020 and 2021 with the Las Vegas Aces. Padover becomes the first three-time WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year, breaking a tie with two-time winner Cheryl Reeve (2019 and 2024).

The voting panel to determine the WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year was composed of the general manager from each of the league's 13 active teams, plus the general manager of the Toronto Tempo, which will begin play in 2026. Each voter submitted a ballot with a first-place vote, second-place vote and third-place vote, and they could not vote for themselves. The executives received three points for each first-place vote, two points for each second-place vote and one point for each third-place vote.

Padover was named on the most ballots (12, including eight first-place votes). The Golden State Valkyries' Ohemaa Nyanin (10 ballots) finished in second place and the Phoenix Mercury's Nick U'ren (nine ballots) placed third. The Washington Mystics' Jamila Wideman (three ballots) was fourth.

With Padover in his fourth year as general manager, Atlanta finished tied for the second-best record in the WNBA (30-14) in the regular season, doubling its win total from 2024. The Dream earned the No. 3 seed in the WNBA Playoffs presented by Google.

Leading into the 2025 season, Padover first hired Karl Smesko as Atlanta's new head coach, bringing the longtime Florida Gulf Coast University coach to the WNBA for the first time after a decorated career in which he recorded the third-highest winning percentage (.843) among active head coaches in NCAA Division women's basketball.

Padover then signed veteran free agent forward Brionna Jones and veteran free agent center Brittney Griner, adding the multi-time All-Stars to a roster that already included All-Star guards Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard. Padover had previously selected Howard with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm and acquired Gray from the Dallas Wings in a January 2023 trade. In April, Padover selected guard Te-Hina Paopao with the 18th pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm.

In guiding the Dream to a franchise-record 30 wins, Smesko finished with the most victories ever by a first-year WNBA head coach and helped Atlanta improve in key statistical categories. The Dream's year-over-year improvement included moving from 12th to second in offensive rating (108.2), sixth to second in defensive rating (98.9) and 12th to third in assists per game (21.4).

Gray was a three-time Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month (May, June and August), finished fourth in the voting for the Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player Award and was selected as an All-Star starter for the first time in her career. She ranked seventh in the WNBA in scoring, averaging a career-high 18.4 points per game.

Howard, who was named an All-Star for the third time, led all WNBA players in made three-point shots per game (3.1) and became the first player in league history to record multiple games of nine made threes in a career (June 13 vs. the Chicago Sky and Sept. 5 vs. the Los Angeles Sparks).

Jones led the WNBA in total offensive rebounds (136) and ranked second in offensive boards per game (3.1). She also was named to her fourth AT&T WNBA All-Star Game.

In addition, Naz Hillmon, a 2022 draft pick by Padover, was named the 2025 Kia WNBA Sixth Player of the Year after recording career-high averages in scoring (8.6 ppg), rebounding (6.2 rpg) and assists (2.1 apg). Paopao ranked fifth among 2025 rookies with 2.4 assists per game.

Below is the list of recipients of the WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year Award since its inception in 2017.

WNBA BASKETBALL EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS

Dan Padover Atlanta Dream 2025

Cheryl Reeve Minnesota Lynx 2024

Jonathan Kolb New York Liberty 2023

James Wade Chicago Sky 2022

Dan Padover Las Vegas Aces 2021

Dan Padover Las Vegas Aces 2020

Cheryl Reeve Minnesota Lynx 2019

Chris Sienko Atlanta Dream 2018

Curt Miller Connecticut Sun 2017







