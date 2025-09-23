WNBA's Chicago Sky Teams up with REPUBLIC Collective for Industry-First Music Partnership

Published on September 23, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The WNBA's Chicago Sky and REPUBLIC Collective have announced a first-of-its-kind music partnership between a record label and a WNBA organization. Tapping into the time-honored connection between music and sports, it represents both REPUBLIC Collective's commitment to championing female athletes and the league's own willingness to push boundaries in order to unite fans as part of an unparalleled culture. Home to world-class athletes such as Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, the Chicago Sky have already enthusiastically embraced music from REPUBLIC Collective.

Kicking off the partnership, the team adopted "poser" by buzzing Def Jam Recordings duo PARTYOF2 as their official video theme song marking the song's first official sync license - watch HERE. Expanding the collaboration between the twosome and the team, PARTYOF2 appeared during halftime at the Chicago Sky's game at Wintrust Arena Aug. 3 for an electrifying performance of their rising banger "JUST DANCE 2."

"The Chicago Sky are thrilled to partner with Republic Collective to bring in top musical talent to elevate in-game entertainment, access on-trend musical tracks to enhance marketing content, and showcase Republic's incredible library of artists with Sky fans," Chicago Sky CMO Tania Haladner said. "We look forward to building on this amazing partnership to celebrate the importance of music to the WNBA and Skytown."

Def Jam Recordings artist and rising rapper Lady London also headlined the halftime of a sold-out game on July 27 delivering a stunning rendition of "Rotation" in front of a packed house of over 19,000 fans at United Center. Not to mention, the Chicago Sky's official DJ has welcomed a myriad of label artists into regular rotation for games such as Teyana Taylor, Chxrry, Coco Jones, Ayra Starr, and FLO, among others.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.