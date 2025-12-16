Sky to Participate in Holiday Giveback in Collaboration with BUILD Chicago

CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky today announced a community initiative to participate in a holiday giveback event on Dec. 22 in collaboration with BUILD Chicago. Members of the Sky organization will visit BUILD, speaking and volunteering at various stations.

The event, located at 5100 West Harrison Avenue on Chicago's West Side, is set to take place from 10 a.m. to noon.

"Giving back is at the heart of who we are as an organization," Sky CEO and President Adam Fox said. "Our work in the community is about showing up, inspiring our youth, and ensuring they know they are seen, valued and supported. Partnering with organizations like BUILD Chicago allows us to create real impact and strengthen the communities we call home."

BUILD's mission is to engage at-risk youth in schools and at home to realize their career and personal potential. This event is part of the Sky's ongoing commitment to uplifting Chicago neighborhoods through service and engagement. This collaboration aligns with the Sky's organizational values.

Chicago Sky Foundation Executive Director Awvee Storey will help lead the event and will be joined by Fox and other members of the Sky organization. Storey and Fox are available to speak on the Sky's community efforts to attending media from 10:15-10:30.

Below is a run of schedule for Dec. 22's event:

10 a.m. - Program begins in the gym

10-10:15 a.m. - Sky introductions and remarks

10:15-10:30 a.m. - Members of Sky organization available for interview

10:15-12 p.m. - Breakout stations, games and activities with attending youth

12 p.m. - Lunch for attending youth and families

Stations include basketball clinics and skill drills, as well as various games, movement stations and interactive activities.

"We're thrilled to see the Sky continuing to show up and show out for BUILD's incredibly important youth engagement events," BUILD Chief Development Officer Kirsten Mallik said. "BUILD's free services are key in inspiring hope in our communities, and the Sky's presence is appreciated."

For media interested in attending, kindly limit questions to the Sky's community initiatives and the event itself. Please reach out to Tristan Tucker (ttucker@chicagosky.com) to RSVP for this event and for other non-event media inquiries. In addition to allotted time for interviews about this initiative, there will be ample opportunities for attending media to obtain B-roll.

The event is just one in a series of key initiatives by the Chicago Sky to show up in our communities and create stability for youth and offer safe spaces. In addition to this collaboration with BUILD, the Sky engaged in an employee gift-wrapping volunteer initiative on Dec. 12 with a strong internal show out.







