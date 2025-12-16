Valkyries Wrapped 2025

Published on December 16, 2025

In the final month of the calendar year, music streaming platforms have begun releasing their year-end recaps, tracking what people have been listening to throughout the year. In the basketball world, Ballhalla has followed the Valkyries on a 44-game journey, watching them win 23 times and make WNBA history as the first-ever expansion team to make the playoffs. Let's take a look back at this calendar year in Valkyries basketball and see where your favorite players stack up among the highest performers in the following major statistical categories.

Most minutes played (total minutes)

Veronica Burton (1,292)

Janelle Salaün (973)

Temi Fágbénlé (925)

Tiffany Hayes (700)

Kate Martin (687)

Most points scored (total points)

Veronica Burton (525)

Janelle Salaün (407)

Kayla Thornton (308)

Tiffany Hayes (303)

Temi Fágbénlé (288)

Most rebounds (total rebounds)

Veronica Burton (192)

Temi Fágbénlé (190)

Janelle Salaün (183)

Kayla Thornton (154)

Laeticia Amihere (125)

Most assists (total assists)

Veronica Burton (265)

Tiffany Hayes (77)

Carla Leite (75)

Temi Fágbénlé (61)

Janelle Salaün (43)

Most steals (total assists)

Veronica Burton (50)

Temi Fágbénlé (35)

Kayla Thornton (29)

Carla Leite (26)

Janelle Salaün (22)

Most blocks (total blocks)

Veronica Burton (27)

Temi Fágbénlé (23)

Monique Billings (21)

Laeticia Amihere (13)

Iliana Ruprt (12)

Most 3-pointers (total threes)

Janelle Salaün (63)

Veronica Burton (61)

Kate Martin (57)

Iliana Rupert (46)

Tiffany Hayes (41)

Most double-doubles

Kayla Thornton (5)

Veronica Burton (5)

Temi Fágbénlé (2)

Monique Billings, Laeticia Amihere and Janelle Salaün (1)

Highest plus-minus (total plus-minus)

Veronica Burton (+97)

Iliana Rupert (+74)

Carla Leite (+71)

Tiffany Hayes (+70)

Cecilia Zandalasini (+46)

Awards/Accolades

WNBA All-Star (Kayla Thornton)

WNBA Most Improved Player (Veronica Burton)

WNBA Coach of the Year (Natalie Nakase)

All-Rookie First Team (Janelle Salaün)

All-Defensive Second Team (Veronica Burton)







