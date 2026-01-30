Valkyries Celebrate Black History Month Through Community Programming

OAKLAND, Calif. - To mark Black History Month, the Golden State Valkyries today announced community programming that celebrates and amplifies Black history, culture, and achievements throughout February and beyond.

The initiatives launch February 1 and will focus on empowering Black and Brown youth through education, basketball, and social impact.

February 1: The Valkyries will participate in Chase Center's Thrive City Black History Month Celebration. The event will feature arts and crafts, culinary treats from Black-owned business Jamerikan Jerk, and live entertainment celebrating Black culture.

February 4: In collaboration with Golden State Academy, the Valkyries will host National Girls and Women in Sport Day at the Sephora Performance Facility. Seventy-five young women will tour the facility, participate in basketball drills, and engage in conversation with Valkyries Black female leadership about careers in sports.

February 6: The Golden State Valkyries and Golden State Warriors will participate in the Oakland Black College Expo™ Caravan in partnership with Oakland Unified School District, a college and career readiness event connecting students with HBCU representatives and featuring Golden State staff who will be on site to table and share their educational journeys and career pathways within the sports industry.

February 7: The Golden State Valkyries will support the 23rd Annual Oakland Black College Expo™, a college and career readiness event designed for high school students and families exploring higher education pathways, including historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). In partnership with the Golden State Warriors, the organizations will award six $1,000 scholarships to students to support their educational goals and future success.

February 22: The Valkyries will participate in Oakland's Black Joy Parade in collaboration with the Golden State Warriors. The activation will include a basketball court with skills and drills led by Golden State Academy, interactive games and giveaways.

Extending beyond February, the Valkyries are committed to celebrating and amplifying Black history, culture, and achievement year-round. Through R.I.S.E (Rights, Inclusion, Strength, and Empowerment), the Valkyries' ongoing program that empowers Black and Brown youth through education, basketball, and social impact, the organization will continue this work with initiatives including visits to juvenile justice centers, and youth summits focused on civic and "know your rights" education. Additionally, the Valkyries will once again mark a special moment on June 19, hosting Minnesota at Chase Center for their second-annual Juneteenth game. This signature event serves as a centerpiece celebration of Black culture and achievement, connecting basketball with broader community commemoration of this significant holiday.

