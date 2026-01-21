Valkyries Announce 2026 Regular Season Schedule Presented by Kaiser Permanente

Published on January 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries have announced their 2026 schedule, presented by Kaiser Permanente, which features a road game to start the 2026 campaign on May 8 at Seattle, and the home opener on May 10 against the Phoenix Mercury at 5:30 p.m. at Chase Center.

For all ticketing information, please visit Valkyries.com.

The 2026 Valkyries regular season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, boasts 44 total games including 22 home contests at Chase Center. Golden State will take on each of their WNBA opponents either three or four times over the course of the season. The Valkyries are set to play nine weekend contests at Chase Center (three on Friday at 7 p.m., two on Saturday at either 5:30 p.m. or 6 p.m., and four on Sunday at either 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.).

The Valkyries will host expansion teams Portland on June 2 and September 18, and Toronto on August 2 and August 4. Golden State takes on the Indiana Fever at Chase Center on May 28, and reigning WNBA Champion Las Vegas visits Ballhalla on May 31 as part of a four-game homestand that spans from May 25 - June 2. The Valkyries will play the Dallas Wings at the American Airlines Center on August 7.

Golden State tips off the WNBA Commissioner's Cup, presented by Coinbase, against Portland on June 2, the first of seven games against the team's Western Conference foes. The WNBA Commissioner's Cup runs from June 2 through June 17, and includes four Valkyries contests at Chase Center, against Portland (June 2), Phoenix (June 9), Los Angeles (June 15), and Dallas (June 17). The title game will be played on June 30 at the arena of the team with the best winning percentage in Cup play unless that team has an arena conflict, in which case its opponent would host the game.

The team from each conference with the top record in Commissioner's Cup games will compete for a prize pool in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship presented by Coinbase. Continuing the WNBA's tradition of utilizing the Commissioner's Cup as a platform for social impact, teams across the league will once again be partnering with local community organizations to drive meaningful change. Each team selects a charitable organization to support, and additional funds will be awarded to their chosen partner for every Commissioner's Cup game victory. Last season, $12,000 was donated to the Valkyries' Cup partner CURYJ, a Bay Area nonprofit that transforms the lives of youth impacted by incarceration and injustice.

The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be hosted by Chicago on July 25. WNBA play will break for the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 in Berlin, which is slated for September 4-13, with the Valkyries back in action on September 18 versus Portland.

The Valkyries' preseason schedule, promotional calendar, and national & local broadcast schedules will be released at a later date.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.