Mystics Announce 2026 Regular Season Schedule

January 21, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Mystics announced today their 2026 regular season schedule presented by Ticketmaster, with their season opener set for Friday, May 8, against the WNBA's newest 14th franchise, the Toronto Tempo. Washington will open its home slate with a Sunday matinee on May 10 at 3 p.m. when the New York Liberty visit CareFirst Arena. The 2026 Mystics season is presented by Capital One.

During the 2026 WNBA season, teams will play 44 games for the second consecutive year. The Mystics' schedule release video can be found here.

Washington opens the season with five of its first six games on the road, including trips to the Indiana Fever (May 15), Dallas Wings (May 18), and Seattle Storm (May 24 and May 27). The Mystics will close the regular season at home against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

The Mystics' longest homestand will take place from July 22 through Aug. 9, beginning with a matchup against the reigning WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces and concluding against the Phoenix Mercury. Other notable home games include hosting the Fever on June 8 at 7:30 p.m., and the WNBA's newest expansion teams, the Tempo on June 12 at 7:30 p.m. and the Portland Fire on June 28 at 3 p.m.

Washington will play the same opponent in consecutive matchups six times during the 2026 season, including at Seattle (May 24, May 27), vs. Minnesota (June 21, June 24), at Golden State (July 18, July 20), vs. Dallas (July 31, Aug. 5), at Las Vegas (Aug. 11, Aug. 13), and at Phoenix (Aug. 25, Aug. 27).

The team's longest road trips, each spanning four games, will occur three times in 2026: May 15-27, June 14-21, and Aug. 23-28. The team's only back-to-back of the season will take place at Phoenix (Aug. 27) and Los Angeles (Aug. 28).

The WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase, will return for its sixth consecutive season. Each team will play one game against every other team in its conference - a total of six games for each of the seven Eastern Conference teams and seven games for each of the eight Western Conference teams. All Cup games except the Championship will count toward regular-season win-loss records. The two teams (one Eastern Conference and one Western Conference) with the best qualifying records will advance to the Commissioner's Cup Championship Game on Tuesday, Jun. 30. Washington will play three qualifying games at home and three on the road against Eastern Conference opponents from Jun. 2-17.

Due to the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026, the WNBA will pause play for roughly two weeks. Washington's last game before the break will be Friday, Aug. 28, and the team will resume action at Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 17.

All Mystics home games, with the exception of the team's contest against the Sky on Thursday, Sept. 24, will be played at CareFirst Arena. Washington's Sept. 24 game against Chicago will be held at Capital One Arena.

The Mystics broadcast and preseason schedules, as well as the theme nights and promotions calendar, will be released at a later date.

