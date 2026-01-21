Seattle Storm Announces 2026 Regular Season Schedule

Published on January 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm opens the 2026 season presented by Symetra on Friday, May 8, hosting the Golden State Valkyries. After the home opener, the Storm hit the road for three games, visiting the Connecticut Sun on May 10, the Toronto Tempo on May 13 and finishing against the Indiana Fever on May 17.

The Storm plays 22 away games across nine road trips this season, including a five-game stretch from July 6 - July 17 that begins in Los Angeles and ends in Indiana. The team's longest homestand spans four games from May 20-27.

Seattle faces seven teams between June 1-17 during the 2026 Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase. The title game will be played on Tuesday, June 30, featuring the Eastern and Western Conference teams with the best record in Commissioner's Cup play and will be hosted by the conference winner that has the best winning percentage in all regular season games played from opening day through June 17, the final day of Commissioner's Cup games.

The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star weekend will take place July 24-25 in Chicago. The 22nd WNBA All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, July 25 at United Center, while the WNBA 3-Point Contest and the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge will be held on Friday, July 24 at Wintrust Arena, home to the Chicago Sky.

More information on television and streaming broadcast options will be available at a future date.

The Storm has already seen record renewals for 2026 season tickets, and tickets are going fast. Join the club and be a Storm 360° Season Ticket member at http://www.stormbasketball.com/, or call 206-217-WNBA (9622). Sign up for the Mini Plans priority list by emailing tickets@stormbasketball.com. Single game tickets will be on sale this spring.

ADDITIONAL 2026 SCHEDULE NOTES:

Of Seattle's 44 games, the Storm plays four each against the Dallas Wings and the Portland Fire, and three against each of the league's remaining 12 teams.

Seattle fans have two opportunities to see the 2026 No. 1 draft pick and the Dallas Wings in Seattle on June 22 and September 23.

The Storm hosts the defending WNBA champions, the Las Vegas Aces, on Thursday, September 17.

The WNBA regular season will include a roughly two-week break when numerous WNBA players are expected to represent their respective nations in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 from Sept. 4-13 in Germany.

Month by month breakdown:

May games: four away, five home

June games: five away, six home

July games: seven away, four home

August games: four away, four home

September games: two away, two home







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.