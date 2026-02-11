Storm Announces 2026 Preseason Games

Published on February 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm will tip off the 2026 preseason on Saturday, April 25, traveling to San Francisco to face the Golden State Valkyries. Seattle then returns home to host the Portland Fire at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday, April 29.

Both contests mark the Storm's first preseason meetings with each team, offering fans an early look at Seattle's 2026 roster, including the 2026 No.3 overall draft pick, and a preview of one of the league's newest franchises.

The preseason slate leads into the Storm's 2026 regular season, presented by Symetra, which begins Friday, May 8 at Climate Pledge Arena against the Valkyries.

Seattle's 44-game schedule this season includes 22 road games, highlighted by a five-game stretch from July 6-17, while the team's longest homestand runs May 20-27. The Storm will also compete in the 2026 Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase from June 1-17, with several marquee matchups awaiting fans at Climate Pledge Arena later this summer.

Saturday 25-April Golden State Valkyries 5:30 p.m. Away

Wednesday 29-April Portland Fire 7 p.m. Home

Storm Season Tickets and Mini and Flex Plans are available for the 2026 season, while Group and Premium Experiences will go on sale late-February. Single game tickets will be on sale this spring. For more information, visit http://storm.wnba.com or call (206)-217-WNBA (9622).







