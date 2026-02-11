Portland Fire Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule
Published on February 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Portland Fire News Release
Portland, OR - The Portland Fire announced today that the team will play two preseason games in the lead-up to their 2026 return-to-court season. Portland will play at the Seattle Storm on Wednesday, April 29 at 7 p.m. before hosting the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday, May 3 at 4 p.m. at Moda Center.
Tickets for the Fire's preseason game on May 3 will go on sale at a later date. Fans interested in purchasing season ticket memberships, which include access to the preseason home game, can do so.
Portland Fire 2026 Preseason Schedule
Date Opponent Time Location
Wednesday, April 29 at Seattle 7 p.m. Climate Pledge Arena
Sunday, May 3 Los Angeles 4 p.m. Moda Center
Portland opens the 2026 regular season on Saturday, May 9 at 5 p.m., hosting the Chicago Sky at Moda Center. The full 2026 schedule can be found HERE.
More details on where to watch, listen and stream Fire games, along with the team's complete broadcast schedule, will be announced at a later date.
About the Portland Fire
The Portland Fire is one of the Women's National Basketball Association's newest franchises, making its official on court debut in 2026. Owned by RAJ Sports - led by Alex Bhathal and Lisa Bhathal Merage - the team is more than a franchise; it's the revival of a movement, honoring the legacy of the original Portland Fire while blazing a bold new path forward. Based in Portland, Oregon, the global epicenter of women's sports, Portland Fire is rooted in the Rose City's enduring resilience, spirit, and passion for sport.
Looking ahead, RAJ Sports will open the world's first dual-sport women's performance center in 2026. The 100,000 square-foot performance center will house both the Fire and the NWSL's Portland Thorns, and will foster an environment that champions innovation, elevates athlete development, and enhances elite performance.
