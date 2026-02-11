Rhyne Howard Named to USA Basketball Roster for FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament

February 11, 2026

ATLANTA - Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard has been named to the 12-player USA Basketball Women's National Team roster which will compete in the FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament this March in San Juan, Puerto Rico, USA Basketball announced today.

The qualifying tournament serves as the pathway to the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup, which will be held in Germany this September, with teams earning qualification based on their performance in San Juan. The United States has already secured qualification by winning the 2025 Women's AmeriCup.

Howard brings significant international and professional experience to the roster. Most recently, she represented the United States at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as a member of USA Basketball's 3x3 National Team, helping the team earn a bronze medal.

At the WNBA level, Howard is coming off a standout 2025 season, averaging 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game, while earning Second Team All-WNBA Defense honors. A three-time WNBA All-Star, she continues to establish herself among the league's elite, becoming the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 300 three-pointers made and the only player in league history with multiple games of nine or more made three-pointers.

This marks Howard's second appearance in a Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament. She previously competed in the 2021 FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament, helping the United States capture gold medal honors and earning All-Star Team recognition.

A cornerstone of the Atlanta Dream and one of the WNBA's premier two-way players, Howard continues to be a consistent presence on the international stage, reinforcing her standing among the top players in the global game.

The FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament will take place March 11-17, with the United States set to face Senegal, New Zealand, Spain, Italy, and Puerto Rico.







