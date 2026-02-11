2025-26 Sky Overseas + Offseason Updates: Rundown No. 5

CHICAGO - Ten Chicago Sky players are currently participating or set to play in domestic or overseas play this offseason. Below are the listed players, their respective teams, league and country.

View all the below information and more on our landing page.

Angel Reese - Rose BC (Unrivaled, USA) and USA World Cup Qualifying Team (USA Basketball)

Elizabeth Williams - Galatasaray Cagdas Factoring Istanbul (KBSL, Turkey)

Rebecca Allen - Lunar Owls BC (Unrivaled, USA)

Ariel Atkins - Athletes Unlimited (United States)

Rachel Banham - Lunar Owls BC (Unrivaled, USA)

Kamilla Cardoso - Guangdong Vermilion Birds (WCBA, China)

Kia Nurse - Athletes Unlimited (United States)

Ajsa Sivka - Club Joventut Badalona (LF Endesa, Spain)

Sevgi Uzun - Fenerbahce Spor Kulubu Istanbul (KBSL, Turkey)

Hailey Van Lith - Unrivaled (United States)

Angel Reese made headlines on Wednesday, first announcing she would be re-joining Unrivaled to suit up once again for Rose BC. Reese previously played for Rose BC in Unrivaled's inaugural season last year, averaging 13.3 points and a league-leading 12.4 rebounds per game.

Additionally, USA Basketball announced its 12-player roster that will represent the United States at the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament in San Juan, Puerto Rico, from March 11-17. While Angel Reese previously played in FIBA Women's AmeriCup, this marks Reese's senior national team competitive debut, a prestigious achievement.

Athletes Unlimited kicked off its 2026 season play, with Ariel Atkins and Kia Nurse among members of its roster. League play began on Feb. 4 with Week 1, and is kicking off Week 2 Wednesday morning. Nurse currently ranks fourth in the league in total scoring with 54 points through three games (18.0 ppg), while Atkins has 39 (13.0 ppg).

The two players opened the first game of the 2026 season in a matchup against each other, where Nurse recorded 22 points and three made threes. She had 22 points and four threes in the following outing. Ariel Atkins had a key performance on Feb. 7, notching 19 points and three threes.

The WCBA is on break, but Kamilla Cardoso turned in dominant performances on the boards before the break. She had seven points and 14 rebounds against Shanxi on Jan. 27 and 29 points and 17 rebounds on Jan. 30.

Sevgi Uzun is continuing a dominant playmaking season for powerhouse Fenerbahce, helping the club extend to 16-0 in the KBSL and 11-1 in EuroLeague. On Jan. 25 against Botas, Uzun notched 18 points, seven assists and made four three-pointers. In a narrow win over Zaragoze, Uzun had eight points and four assists.

She recorded 11 points and six assists in a blowout win over Besiktas on Feb. 8.

Like Uzun's Fenerbahce, Elizabeth Williams' Galatasaray is continuing a dominant start in EuroLeague, out to a 10-2 record. On Jan. 29 in a game against Bourges, Williams notched 12 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Rachel Banham and Rebecca Allen continue to suit up for Lunar Owls BC in Unrivaled. Banham made her first start for the Lunar Owls on Feb. 6 against Laces BC, notching 12 points while making four of her 10 three-point attempts. Unrivaled is kicking off its one-on-one tournament play on Wednesday and will continue regular season play on Feb. 17-27, before the postseason begins.

After playing two games in the last three weeks, Ajsa Sivka is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc this season and averaging 7.7 points. Hailey Van Lith remains in Unrivaled's player pool.







