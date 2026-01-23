2025-26 Sky Overseas + Offseason Updates: Rundown No. 4

CHICAGO - Nine Chicago Sky players are currently participating or set to play in domestic or overseas play this offseason. Below are the listed players, their respective teams, league and country.

Elizabeth Williams - Galatasaray Cagdas Factoring Istanbul (KBSL, Turkey)

Rebecca Allen - Lunar Owls BC (Unrivaled, USA)

Ariel Atkins - Athletes Unlimited (United States)

Rachel Banham - Lunar Owls BC (Unrivaled, USA)

Kamilla Cardoso - Guangdong Vermilion Birds (WCBA, China)

Kia Nurse - Athletes Unlimited (United States)

Ajsa Sivka - Club Joventut Badalona (LF Endesa, Spain)

Sevgi Uzun - Fenerbahce Spor Kulubu Istanbul (KBSL, Turkey)

Hailey Van Lith - Unrivaled (United States)

Kamilla Cardoso continues to impress in WCBA play, recording numerous key performances since league play kicked off in late November. Although her team, Guangdong, suffered a recent three-game skid, Cardoso helped them recover with a 17-point, 12-rebound double-double on Jan. 20 against Beijing.

At 15-3, Guangdong still sits atop the WCBA standings.

Sky assistant coach Rena Wakama, head coach of Hive BC in Unrivaled, and Rachel Banham and Rebecca Allen of Lunar Owls BC, all earned their first wins of the Unrivaled season. Wakama's win is her first stateside professional victory as a head coach.

Allen's had a pair of particularly strong games in her last outings, averaging 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks while making three threes. She's been a full-time starter for the Lunar Owls.

Sevgi Uzun's Fenerbahce continues to be a powerhouse, maintaining a 23-1 combined record (14-0 in the Turkish KBSL, 9-1 in EuroLeague). Uzun had a particularly strong Turkish League outing on Jan. 17, notching 14 points and six assists in a blowout 129-43 win.

Ajsa Sivka had one of her best performances of the season on Jan. 7 in Spanish league play, notching 17 points (second-most of season) along with four rebounds. She knocked down five three-pointers (of seven attempts) in the win and is now up to a stellar 39.3% clip on the season. Her team, Joventut, is 1.0 games out of the playoff picture.

Opposite Uzun's Fenerbahce, Elizabeth Williams is continuing to help Galatasaray make a push for the top spot in the KBSL. Galatasaray is 13-2 in Turkish League play, 1.5 games behind Fenerbahce, and is 8-2 and in the top spot of the Group E EuroLeague standings.

In two games from Jan. 14-17, Williams averaged 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals, powering her team to two wins.







