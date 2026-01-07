2025-26 Sky Overseas + Offseason Updates: Rundown No. 3

CHICAGO - Nine Chicago Sky players are currently participating or set to play in domestic or overseas play this offseason. Below are the listed players, their respective teams, league and country.

Rebecca Allen - Lunar Owls BC (Unrivaled, USA)

Ariel Atkins - Athletes Unlimited (United States)

Rachel Banham - Lunar Owls BC (Unrivaled, USA)

Kamilla Cardoso - Guangdong Vermilion Birds (WCBA, China)

Kia Nurse - Athletes Unlimited (United States)

Ajsa Sivka - Club Joventut Badalona (LF Endesa, Spain)

Sevgi Uzun - Fenerbahce Spor Kulubu Istanbul (KBSL, Turkey)

Hailey Van Lith - Unrivaled (United States)

Elizabeth Williams - Galatasaray Cagdas Factoring Istanbul (KBSL, Turkey)

Kamilla Cardoso's Guangdong continues to be a powerhouse in the WCBA, and she's a candidate to win her second straight WCBA Player of the Year. In 10 games this season, Cardoso is averaging 16.4 points and 10.9 rebounds per game for her undefeated squad.

Sevgi Uzun's Fenerbahce still remains undefeated, at 19-0 and atop both the KBSL and EuroLeague standings. She's now averaging 8.0 points and shooting 39.0% from deep. She had a particularly key performance on Dec. 21, going for 11 points, six assists, two blocks and two steals.

Elizabeth Williams helped her squad Galatasaray rattle off five straight wins over the last two weeks, extending a current seven-game win streak. During this stretch, Williams is averaging 11.2 points and 2.2 steals. On the year, she is recording 9.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 blocks and 1.6 steals.

Williams stuffed the stat sheet on Dec. 27 against Besiktas, going for 10 points, four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a season-high four steals. Williams is recording a whopping 3.0 steals per game in her last three games.

Ajsa Sivka put together an impressive outing on Dec. 20 against Estepona, going for 16 points, six rebounds and two steals, knocking down three of her seven deep-ball attempts. She's been stellar from deep, connecting on 36.6% of her 5.1 attempts from three per game.

Rachel Banham and Rebecca Allen made their Unrivaled debuts when the league tipped off on Jan. 5. Both players are suiting up for Lunar Owls BC, and each recorded six points in the season opener against Rose BC. Hailey Van Lith remains in Unrivaled's player development pool.

Sky assistant coach Rena Wakama also made her Unrivaled debut as the new head coach of Hive BC.

Kia Nurse and Ariel Atkins will compete in Athletes Unlimited, which begins play in February 2026.







