AT&T WNBA All-Star Returning to Chicago in 2026

NEW YORK - The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced today that the City of Chicago has been selected to host the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, marking the second time the Windy City will welcome the league's premier midseason event.

The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will take place on Saturday, July 25 at United Center.

"The WNBA is thrilled to bring AT&T WNBA All-Star back to Chicago, which will undoubtedly deliver unforgettable competition and community outreach," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "Together with the Chicago Sky, we look forward to celebrating the game's brightest stars, engaging WNBA fans around the world, and showcasing the energy of one of basketball's most iconic cities."

"The Chicago Sky are thrilled to welcome the 2026 WNBA All-Star game back to Chicago. We can't wait to build on the success of the previous All-Star game and celebrate the explosive growth of the league by showcasing the WNBA's biggest stars on a world-class stage," Chicago Sky Chief Executive Officer and President Adam Fox said. "We are so excited to welcome fans from around the globe to the WNBA All-Star game in our beautiful city with its storied basketball legacy. We are appreciative of everyone who worked with us to make this event happen."

"We are so excited to host WNBA Live and elevate one of the WNBA All-Star game's cornerstone events," said Larita Clark, CEO of the Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority, owner of the Wintrust Arena. "Chicago is never done and never outdone; we look forward to working with our valued partners, the Chicago Sky and WNBA, to create a momentous and immersive fan experience that celebrates the best of Chicago basketball and all that our city offers."

"We're ecstatic to host the 2026 WNBA All-Star game and build on the two sell-out Chicago Sky games played at the United Center this year," said Jerry Goldman, Vice President of Booking, United Center. "We look forward to partnering with the Sky and the WNBA to create an unforgettable experience in Chicago."

In addition to the game, fans will enjoy a multi-day lineup of events and activations across the city, including:

The 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge, which will take place on Friday, July 24 at Wintrust Arena, home of the Chicago Sky.

WNBA Live, the league's interactive fan festival featuring player appearances, performances, and celebrating the WNBA's intersection with fashion, music and culture, will take place at McCormick Place.

Community impact events highlighting the WNBA's commitment to youth engagement around Chicago and at the Sky's brand-new practice facility in Bedford Park.

Further details, including ticket information and the complete schedule of events, will be announced in the coming months. Tickets for all events for AT&T WNBA All-Star will go on sale in 2026.







