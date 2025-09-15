Sky to Celebrate Practice Facility Enclosure with Ceremony

CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky are hosting a ceremony to celebrate the completion of the enclosure of the team's upcoming practice facility on Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. CT, the Sky announced today.

The Sky's facility is being constructed at the site of Wintrust Sports Complex, located at 5499 W 65th Street in Bedford Park, Illinois.

The ceremony will celebrate the completion of the building's exterior and signify that work on the interior of the facility will commence shortly. The Sky's practice facility, completed in conjunction with the village of Bedford Park, will be among the first private-use facilities in the league.

Attendees on the team side include Sky staff, Bedford Park officials and people involved in the construction of the facility. Sky co-owner and operating chairman Nadia Rawlinson will deliver an address on behalf of the organization before members of the leadership team will sign the ceremonial "last beam."







