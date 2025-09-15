Veronica Burton Named 2025 Kia WNBA Most Improved Player

Published on September 15, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton was named the 2025 Kia WNBA Most Improved Player of the Year, the league announced today. Burton received 68 of 72 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

In her first season with Golden State, the Northwestern alumna posted career highs across the board, averaging 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while starting all 44 regular season games. The dramatic improvement represents a massive leap from her 2024 campaign with the Connecticut Sun, where she averaged just 3.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Burton became the first player in WNBA history to increase her averages by at least five points, two rebounds and two assists per game from one season to the next.

The guard finished the 2025 regular season ranking third in the WNBA in assists per game, fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.82), and ninth in free throw percentage (87.8%). Burton had several historic performances, including becoming the first WNBA player ever to record 24 points, 14 assists and zero turnovers in a single game on August 19 against Phoenix. She also became just the third player in league history to post 30 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while shooting 75.0 percent from the field.

Under Burton's leadership, the Valkyries compiled a 23-21 record, setting the WNBA record for most victories by an expansion team in its inaugural season. Golden State became the first expansion franchise to reach the WNBA Playoffs in their debut year, currently facing the Minnesota Lynx in the First Round.

Burton, who previously played for Dallas and Connecticut after being selected seventh overall in the 2022 WNBA Draft, was acquired by Golden State in the 2024 Expansion Draft. In addition to her WNBA honor, Burton was also named the 2025 Associated Press Most Improved Player.

In honor of being named the Kia WNBA Most Improved Player, Burton will receive $5,150 and a trophy designed to commemorate her achievement.

The Valkyries host Game 2 of the First Round on Wednesday, September 17 at 7 p.m. PT at SAP Center and airing on ESPN. Tickets are available at valkyries.com.

2025 KIA WNBA MOST IMPROVED PLAYER VOTING RESULTS

Player Team Votes

Veronica Burton Golden State 68

Azurá Stevens Los Angeles 2

Allisha Gray Atlanta 1

Natisha Hiedeman Minnesota 1

For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.