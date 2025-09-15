Golden State Valkyries' Veronica Burton Named 2025 Kia WNBA Most Improved Player
Published on September 15, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release
NEW YORK - Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton has been named the 2025 Kia WNBA Most Improved Player, the WNBA announced today.
Burton received 68 of 72 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Azur á Stevens finished in second place with 2 votes, and Allisha Gray and Natisha Hiedeman tied for third with 1 vote each.
In her fourth WNBA season, Burton averaged career highs of 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 44 games, up from 3.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.5 steals in 31 games with the Connecticut Sun in 2024. She became the first player in WNBA history to increase her averages by at least five points, two rebounds and two assists per game from one season to the next (minimum 30 games played in each season).
The only Valkyries player to start all 44 regular-season games, Burton ranked third in the WNBA in assists per game and ninth in free throw percentage (87.8). On Aug. 19 against the Phoenix Mercury, she became the first player in WNBA history to have at least 24 points, at least 14 assists and no turnovers in a game. It was one of her three games in 2025 with 10 or more assists and no turnovers, a WNBA single-season record.
Burton helped the Valkyries (23-21) set the WNBA record for victories by an expansion team in its inaugural season. She also led the Valkyries to be the first expansion team to reach the WNBA Playoffs presented by Google in its first season.
Burton was selected by the Dallas Wings with the seventh overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm. After playing two seasons with Dallas and one season with Connecticut, she was selected by the Valkyries in the 2024 WNBA Expansion Draft presented by State Farm.
In honor of being named the Kia WNBA Most Improved Player, Burton will receive $5,150 and a trophy designed to commemorate her achievement.
Below are the voting results for the 2025 Kia WNBA Most Improved Player Award and a list of past recipients.
2025 KIA WNBA MOST IMPROVED PLAYER VOTING RESULTS
Player Team Votes
Veronica Burton Golden State 68
Azurá Stevens Los Angeles 2
Allisha Gray Atlanta 1
Natisha Hiedeman Minnesota 1
KIA WNBA MOST IMPROVED PLAYER WINNERS
2000 - Tari Phillips, New York
2001 - Janeth Arcain, Houston
2002 - Coco Miller, Washington
2003 - Michelle Snow, Houston
2004 - Kelly Miller/Wendy Palmer, IND/CON
2005 - Nicole Powell, Sacramento
2006 - Erin Perperoglou, Sacramento
2007 - Janel McCarville, New York
2008 - Ebony Hoffman, Indiana
2009 - Crystal Langhorne, Washington
2010 - Leilani Mitchell, New York
2011 - Kia Vaughn, New York
2012 - Kristi Toliver, Los Angeles
2013 - Shavonte Zellous, Indiana
2014 - Skylar Diggins-Smith, Tulsa
2015 - Kelsey Bone, Connecticut
2016 - Elizabeth Williams, Atlanta
2017 - Jonquel Jones, Connecticut
2018 - Natasha Howard, Seattle
2019 - Leilani Mitchell, Phoenix
2020 - Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, Atlanta
2021 - Brionna Jones, Connecticut
2022 - Jackie Young, Las Vegas
2023 - Satou Sabally, Dallas
2024 - DiJonai Carrington, Connecticut
2025 - Veronica Burton, Golden State
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.