Delle Donne Named USA Basketball 3x3 Women's National Team Managing Director

Published on September 15, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - Elena Delle Donne, 2016 Olympic and 2018 World champion, will be the first managing director of the USA 3x3 Women's National Team, USA Basketball announced today. Her appointment was unanimously approved by the USA Basketball Board of Directors.

"USA Basketball was an important part of my on-court career for a decade and a half. To have the opportunity to continue my journey with the organization, and to help shape and grow the 3x3 program, is something that I take very seriously," Delle Donne said. "Thank you to USA Basketball for trusting me with this role. I'm excited to get started."

In her role, Delle Donne will identify USA 3x3 Women's National Team coaching staff and players for major international competitions, including the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028, FIBA 3x3 World Cup, FIBA 3x3 Champions Cup, FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup and the FIBA 3x3 pro circuit, as well as the program's training camp participants through 2028.

"From being an Olympic and World Cup gold medalist to WNBA champion, MVP and seven- time WNBA All-Star, Elena brings an impressive basketball pedigree to this role," USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley said. "Elena has been a member of the USA Basketball family for almost 15 years. Her wealth of knowledge of the sport of basketball and our organization will be an asset as we continue our journey to the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028."

Delle Donne has represented the USA Basketball Women's National Team program since 2011 on both the junior and senior levels. Her USA career began with a gold medal win at the 2011 World University Games while a student at the University of Delaware, where she was a two-time AP All-American. She was named to the 2016 USA Women's National Team that won the gold medal with a perfect 8-0 record at the Olympics Games Rio de Janeiro 2016. She added a World Cup title in 2018 in Tenerife, Spain.

"I am thrilled to welcome Elena into this leadership position with USA Basketball. Her experience and knowledge of the game will positively impact our already successful 3x3 women's program," USA Basketball chairman Martin E. Dempsey said. "Elena and her fellow managing directors including Sue Bird, Jimmer Fredette and Grant Hill round out an impressive group of leaders who wills support our national teams with the ultimate goal of winning four Olympic gold medals in 2028."

Delle Donne was drafted by the Chicago Sky with the second overall pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft. With Chicago, she was the 2013 WNBA Rookie of the Year, 2015 WNBA MVP and two-time All-WNBA First Team selection before being traded to the Washington Mystics in 2017. Delle Donne went on to win the 2019 WNBA title while adding a second MVP honor that season and two more All-WNBA First Team nods. The seven-time WNBA All-Star was selected to the WNBA 25th Anniversary Team in 2021.

Delle Donne announced her retirement from professional basketball on April 4, 2025. She currently serves as special advisor to Monumental Basketball, the parent company of the Mystics. In 2017, she founded the Elena Delle Donne Charitable Foundation to raise funds for and awareness of Lyme disease research, special needs programs and animal welfare work.







