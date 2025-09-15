Fever Host Dream for Game 2 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Published on September 15, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Indiana Fever will host a playoff game for the first time since 2016 on Tuesday night, when they welcome the Atlanta Dream to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 2 of their best-of-three first round series.

The Fever will need to win on Tuesday to avoid elimination after dropping Game 1 on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta. The Fever offense sputtered in the 80-68 loss, shooting just 34.9 percent from the field and going 2-for-15 (13.3 percent) from 3-point range with 15 turnovers.

One bright spot in the loss was All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell, who scored a game-high 27 points while going 9-for-18 from the field and 8-for-9 from the free throw line. Mitchell's performance is tied for the seventh-highest scoring game in franchise history. An eight-year veteran, Mitchell will get to play a playoff game at home for the first time in her career on Tuesday.

Allisha Gray led Atlanta with 20 points, six rebounds, four assissts, and three steals, while Rhyne Howard also scored 20 while going 4-for-10 from 3-point range.

The Fever have shown resilience all season long, persevering through five season-ending injuries to reach the postseason. Head coach Stephanie White said after Game 1 that she remains confident in her team's ability to respond.

"I like where we are," White said. "I'm proud of our group for continuing to fight. And we're going to be better on Tuesday."







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 15, 2025

