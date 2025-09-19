Tickets on Sale at 2 p.m. Today for Fever's Semifinal Round Playoff Games

Published on September 19, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - After advancing to the Semifinal Round of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs, tickets for the Fever's home game(s) will go on sale today, Friday, Sept. 19, at 2 p.m. ET. The No. 6 Fever will host the No. 2 Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with Game 3 set for Friday, Sept. 26 and Game 4, if necessary, on Sunday, Sept. 28.

Fans can purchase tickets for the second round match-up by visiting FeverBasketball.com/Playoffs.

Following a record-setting regular season for the Fever, which saw the team set new franchise records for wins in a season (24) and road victories (10), the Fever advanced to the next round after besting the No. 3 Atlanta Dream 2-1 in the best-of-three First Round. The Dream took Game 1, but the Fever rallied to win Game 2 at home before closing out the series on the road in an 87-85, Game 3 win on Thursday night.

The Aces advanced following a 74-73 Game 3 victory over the No. 7 Seattle Storm, also on Thursday. As the higher seed, Vegas will host Game 1 and Game 2 at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 21 and Tuesday, Sept. 23, respectively. The Aces booked their ticket to the postseason riding a 16-0 win streak and 30-14 overall record.

The Fever and the Aces met three times during the regular season which resulted in the Fever holding a 2-1 advantage in the series, the first time in franchise history that the Fever defeated the Las Vegas Aces twice in a single season.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.