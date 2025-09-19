Tickets on Sale at 2 p.m. Today for Fever's Semifinal Round Playoff Games
Indiana Fever News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - After advancing to the Semifinal Round of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs, tickets for the Fever's home game(s) will go on sale today, Friday, Sept. 19, at 2 p.m. ET. The No. 6 Fever will host the No. 2 Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with Game 3 set for Friday, Sept. 26 and Game 4, if necessary, on Sunday, Sept. 28.
Fans can purchase tickets for the second round match-up by visiting FeverBasketball.com/Playoffs.
Following a record-setting regular season for the Fever, which saw the team set new franchise records for wins in a season (24) and road victories (10), the Fever advanced to the next round after besting the No. 3 Atlanta Dream 2-1 in the best-of-three First Round. The Dream took Game 1, but the Fever rallied to win Game 2 at home before closing out the series on the road in an 87-85, Game 3 win on Thursday night.
The Aces advanced following a 74-73 Game 3 victory over the No. 7 Seattle Storm, also on Thursday. As the higher seed, Vegas will host Game 1 and Game 2 at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 21 and Tuesday, Sept. 23, respectively. The Aces booked their ticket to the postseason riding a 16-0 win streak and 30-14 overall record.
The Fever and the Aces met three times during the regular season which resulted in the Fever holding a 2-1 advantage in the series, the first time in franchise history that the Fever defeated the Las Vegas Aces twice in a single season.
