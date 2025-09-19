A'ja Wilson Named a Finalist for the 2025 Kia Most Valuable Player Award

NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that Aces forward/center A'ja Wilson has been named one of five finalists for the 2025 Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player Award. Napheesa Collier, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Mitchell and Alyssa Thomas round out the list of five finalists. The winner will be announced on Sunday, Sept. 21, at 8:30 a.m. PT.

If she wins, Wilson will make history as the first four-time WNBA M'VP, after also earning the honor in 2024, 2022 and 2020. Last year Wilson joined an exclusive group of players - Lauren Jackson, Lisa Leslie and Sheryl Swoopes - who each won it three times.

In 2025, Wilson led the league in points per game (23.4), total points (937), blocks per game (2.3), player efficiency rating (33.3), player win shares (9.5), offensive win shares (6.2), points off turnovers (4.7) and second chance points (3.7). She was also named Western Conference Player of the Week a league-leading 6 times.

Collier, who led the No. 1 seed Minnesota Lynx in scoring (22.9 ppg), was also top 5 in the league in steals (1.6) and blocks (1.5).

Gray, who helped lead Atlanta to a franchise-record 30 victories, averaged career-bests in scoring (18.4), rebounds (5.3) and assists (3.5).

Mitchell is a 3-time All-Star who led the Eastern Conference with career-bests in scoring (20.2) and assists (3.4).

Thomas led the Mercury in averaging 15.4 points, 9.2 assists and 8.8 rebounds. She also led the league in triple-doubles with 8.

The No. 2 Aces host No. 6 Indiana (24-20, 2-1) in Game 1 and 2 of the 2025 WNBA Semifinals' best-of-five series starting on Sunday, Sept. 21, at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Tip is slated for 12 p.m. PT and the game will be broadcast on ABC. Game 2 is Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. PT on ESPN.







