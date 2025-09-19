Schedule Set for Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces in 2025 WNBA Semifinals

Published on September 19, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

After knocking off the Atlanta Dream in the first round of the WNBA playoffs, the No. 6 Indiana Fever are set to face the No. 2 Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Semifinals. The best-of-five series will begin on Sunday, Sept. 21, in Las Vegas at Michelob Ultra Arena, broadcast nationally on ABC with tipoff set for 3 p.m. ET.

The Aces will also host Game 2 on Tuesday, Sept. 23 before the series shifts to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 3 on Friday, Sept. 26 (time TBD). The Fever would also host Game 4 (if necessary) on Sunday, Sept. 28. Game 5 would be in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

In the regular season, the Fever and the Aces met three times, with the home team winning all three meetings. The Aces won 89-81 in Las Vegas on June 22, while the Fever prevailed 81-54 on July 3 and 80-70 on July 24 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Single-game tickets for Games 3 and 4 will go on sale at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 19. Fans can text 'PLAYOFFS' to 42576 or visit FeverBasketball.com/playoffs for presale access.

Series Schedule: #6 Indiana Fever vs. #2 Las Vegas Aces

DAY DATE AWAY HOME GAME TIME (ET) TV RADIO

Sunday Sept. 21 Indiana Las Vegas 1 3:00 PM ABC 93.1 WIBC

Tuesday Sept. 23 Indiana Las Vegas 2 9:30 PM ESPN 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Friday Sept. 26 Las Vegas Indiana 3 TBD ESPN2 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Sunday Sept. 28 Las Vegas Indiana 4* 3:00 PM ABC 93.1 WIBC

Tuesday Sept. 30 Indiana Las Vegas 5* TBD TBD 93.5/107.5 The Fan







