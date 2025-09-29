Fever, Aces Clash on Tuesday Night for Finals Berth

Published on September 29, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







It all comes down to this. The Fever and Aces will meet on Tuesday night in Las Vegas for a decisive Game 5 of the WNBA Semifinals. The winner will advance to face Phoenix in the WNBA Finals, while the loser's season will come to an end.

The Fever forced a winner-take-all game thanks to a 90-83 win over the Aces in Game 4 on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Fever's All-Stars came through when it mattered most in that victory, with Kelsey Mitchell scoring a team-high 25 points and Aliyah Boston having a monster performance with 24 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists.

Indiana was the more aggressive team and was rewarded for that aggression in Game 4. The Fever shot 34 free throws to Las Vegas' 11, though that disparity was exaggerated somewhat when the Aces fouled intentionally to prolong the game in the final minute.

Containing four-time A'ja Wilson will continue to be a major focus for the Fever on the defensive end. While she's struggled with her shot at times in the series, Wilson was a force in Game 4, scoring 31 points on 14-of-24 shooting.

The Fever are trying to reach the WNBA Finals for the fourth time in franchise history and the first time since 2015. The Aces are going for their fourth Finals appearance in the last seven seasons.

Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces (Game 5)

Tuesday, September 30

Michelob Ultra Arena | 9:30 p.m. ET

Broadcast Information

TV: ESPN2 -

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)

Probable Starters

Indiana Fever

Guard - Odyssey Sims

Guard - Kelsey Mitchell

Forward - Lexie Hull

Forward - Natasha Howard

Center - Aliyah Boston

Las Vegas Aces

Guard - Chelsea Gray

Guard - Jackie Young

Forward - Kierstan Bell

Forward - NaLyssa Smith

Center - A'ja Wilson







