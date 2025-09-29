Janelle Salaün Named to WNBA All-Rookie Team

Published on September 29, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - Golden State Valkyries forward Janelle Salaün was named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team, the league announced today.

Joining Salaün on the WNBA All-Rookie Team are Dallas' Paige Bueckers, Washington's Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, and Seattle's Dominique Malonga.

During the regular season, Salaün ranked fourth among WNBA rookies in points per game (11.3) while also placing third in rebounds (5.1) and minutes (27.0) per game. She shot 36.6 percent from three-point range, seventh among first-year players, and posted an offensive rating of 100.9. The forward appeared in 36 games with 33 starts, recording 22 double-digit scoring performances including three 20-point games.

Salaün continued her strong play in the postseason, starting both playoff games for Golden State and averaging 13.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game - both second on the team.

"Janelle had an exceptional rookie season, and this recognition is well-deserved," said Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase. "She's one of the most driven and focused players I've coached. Her mindset is 100% on the game - how she can get better and help this team win. She stepped up all season and showed a maturity which is really impressive for someone in their first year in the WNBA."

Salaün and Malonga become the first-ever French-born players to be named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team.

For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.