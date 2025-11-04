Golden State Community Foundation Surpasses $50 Million in Cumulative Impact

The Golden State Community Foundation has surpassed $50 million in cumulative impact with today's announcement of a record $4 million to 62 nonprofits as part of its annual grants slate, bringing the Foundation's total impact to $52 million since its inception in 2012. This year's $4 million grant total tops last year's $3.65 million as the most-ever awarded in a single year.

"Surpassing $50 million in impact was something we dreamt of when establishing this Foundation," said Golden State Community Foundation Board President Nicole Lacob. "It is extremely gratifying to know that the Foundation has impacted approximately one in six Bay Area youth, including those being served by the 62 incredible organizations receiving a grant this year."

Earlier this week, Warriors and Valkyries players, coaches and broadcasters made personal calls to various recipients of this year's Golden State Community Foundation grants to inform them of their funds, including Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr and guard Moses Moody and Valkyries Head Coach Natalie Nakase.

Golden State will celebrate this year's grant recipients with an on-court check presentation prior to the Warriors matchup against the Phoenix Suns tonight. Lacob will join Golden State Community Foundation Executive Director Ay'Anna Moody, KIPP Northern California Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Beth Thompson, TEAM Inc. Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer Anwar McQueen, and various members of the Golden State Community Foundation board for the presentation.

In total, 62 Bay Area nonprofits will receive grants ranging from $30,000 to $85,000, while the Oakland Unified School District and San Francisco Unified School District will receive annual flagship grants of $250,000 each.

This year's grants will support a range of programs and organizations, including investments in college access, STEAM, elementary literacy, middle school enrichment, school readiness and career preparation. In total, grants will be made to 24 organizations that operate in Alameda County, 16 that serve San Francisco County, and 22 that offer programming in both areas.

The Golden State Community Foundation's annual grants are made possible through support from generous donors and corporate partners, including Kaiser Permanente, PG&E, Rakuten and Salesforce.







