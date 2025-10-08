Veronica Burton Selected to WNBA All-Defensive Second Team

Published on October 8, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton has been named to the 2025 WNBA All-Defensive Second Team, the league announced today. The WNBA All-Defensive teams were voted on by a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

Burton started all 44 regular-season games for Golden State, helping the Valkyries lead the league in opponent points per game (76.3) and in opponent shooting percentage (40.5) while ranking third in defensive rating (99.8). The Northwestern alumna ranked seventh among WNBA guards with 0.6 blocks per game, and was one of two guards in the league this season to average over 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks per game (also Atlanta's Rhyne Howard).

Burton guided Golden State to a 23-21 overall record, the most wins ever by a WNBA expansion team, as well as a postseason berth to become the first-ever expansion team to reach the WNBA playoffs.

The WNBA All-Defensive team honor for Burton adds to her impressive 2025 resume in which she was also named the Kia WNBA Most Improved Player, and the Associated Press Most Improved Player of the Year.

2025 WNBA ALL-DEFENSIVE FIRST TEAM

Napheesa Collier (MIN)

Alanna Smith (MIN)

Alyssa Thomas (PHX)

Gabby Williams (SEA)

A'ja Wilson (LVA)

2025 WNBA ALL-DEFENSIVE SECOND TEAM

Aliyah Boston (IND)

Veronica Burton (GSV)

Rhyne Howard (ATL)

Ezi Magbegor (SEA)

Breanna Stewart (NYL)

