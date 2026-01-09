Golden State Sports Academy, Powered by Rakuten, Announces 2026 Spring Camp Schedule
Golden State Valkyries News Release
Golden State Sports Academy, powered by Rakuten, has announced its 2026 Golden State Basketball Camp spring camp schedule, which includes camp sessions at 13 Bay Area locations for youth ages seven and up. Registration is now open for all spring camp sessions at gssportsacademy.com.
The spring schedule will run from March 7 through April 19, highlighted by clinics at Chase Center in San Francisco and the Sephora Performance Center in Oakland. The spring schedule will include various skills clinics focusing on specific elements of the game.
Early Registration and sibling discounts are available. All sessions are for youth, ages seven and up, unless noted otherwise. For complete details on Golden State Basketball Camp and to register online, visit gssportsacademy.com or call (510) 986-5310.
The 2026 Golden State Basketball Camp spring schedule includes:
SESSION DATES LOCATION
Perimeter Skills Clinic I March 7 Sephora Performance Center, Oakland
Spring Break Session I March 16-20 Freedom High School, Oakley
Spring Break Session II March 16-20 Bunker Hoop House, Santa Rosa
All Girls Clinic III March 22 Sephora Performance Center, Oakland
Spring Break Session III March 30 - April 3 San Mateo High School, San Mateo
Spring Break Session IV March 30 - April 3 Terrabay Gymnasium & Rec Center, South San Francisco
Skills Clinic V April 1 Chase Center, San Francisco
Spring Break Session V April 6-10 Redwood High School, Larkspur
Spring Break Session VI April 6-10 Independence High School, San Jose
Spring Break Session VII April 6-10 Diablo Vista Middle School, Danville
Spring Break Session VIII April 6-10 Open Gym Premier, Oakland
Skills Clinic VI April 7 Chase Center, San Francisco
Spring Break Session IX April 13-17 Lynbrook High School, Cupertino
Perimeter Skills Clinic II April 18 Silliman Activity Center, Newark
Guard Clinic III April 19 Stanislaus State University, Turlock
Future Stars Clinic III April TBD TBD Sephora Performance Center, Oakland
About Golden State Sports Academy
Golden State Sports Academy, formerly known as Warriors Basketball Academy, which encompasses the organization's youth basketball efforts across the Bay Area, has hosted over 90,000 participants since its inception in 2000. A member of the Jr. NBA's Flagship Network, Golden State Sports Academy has been deemed one of 18 best-in-class youth basketball organizations that share the Jr. NBA's vision for how the game should be taught. For more information, follow Golden State Sports Academy on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and X at @gssportsacademy.
