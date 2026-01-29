Valkyries Announce Half Season Plans for 2026 Regular Season Presented by Kaiser Permanente

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries have announced that half season plans for the 2026 regular season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, will go on sale Monday, February 2 at 3 p.m., with presales events starting at 10 a.m.. The Sword Plan features 12 home games, while the Shield Plan includes 11 home contests, and fans who wish to purchase half season plans may do so by visiting valkyries.wnba.com/tickets/mini-plans.

Presale events will begin at 10 a.m. exclusively for Valkyries Season Ticket Holders, followed by presales for Valkyries deposit holders, and Warriors Season Ticket Holders at 11 a.m., Valkyries and Chase Center Insiders at 12 p.m., and general public on-sale at 3 p.m..

Each half season plan includes a mix of weekend and weekday home matchups against varied opponents throughout the regular season:

Sword Plan: Includes a showdown against the Indiana Fever on May 28, as well as games versus Chicago, Connecticut, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Minnesota, Washington, Toronto, Dallas, Portland and Seattle.

Shield Plan: Features the home opener on May 10 against the Phoenix Mercury, and additional match-ups against Las Vegas, Portland, Dallas, Atlanta, New York, Washington, Toronto, Chicago, Minnesota and Seattle.

Half season plans provide Valkyries fans a unique opportunity to secure tickets throughout the upcoming regular season with no taxes or fees, while also receiving priority access to Valkyries single-game home tickets, and ticket options for the 2026 WNBA Playoffs. Single-game tickets will go on sale closer to the start of the 2026 regular season, and additional ticketing information is available at Valkyries.com/Tickets.

The Golden State Valkyries set the all-time WNBA attendance record for average attendance (18,064) and total fans (397,408) during their inaugural regular season presented by Kaiser Permanente and sold out all 22 regular-season home games at Chase Center in 2025. Golden State advanced to the 2025 WNBA Playoffs, the first WNBA expansion team to ever make playoffs in their inaugural season.

Golden State tips off its the 2026 season on at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 10 at Chase Center against the Phoenix Mercury.







