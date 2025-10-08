D'POY A'ja Wilson Earns 2025 WNBA All-Defensive First Team Honors
Published on October 8, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces News Release
NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that Las Vegas Aces forward/center and 2025 WNBA Co-Defensive Player of the Year A'ja Wilson has been named to the 2025 WNBA All-Defensive First Team. It marks her fourth-straight first team honor and fifth overall after being named to the 2020 All-Defensive Second Team.
For the fourth season in a row, and fifth overall, Wilson led the league with a career second-best 2.3 blocks per game, while also leading the W in stocks, which combines the defensive measures of steals and blocks, with 3.9 per game, and total stocks (156). She also ended the season ranked 2nd in total blocks (92), 3rd in total steals (64), defensive rebounds (7.9 rpg), defensive rebound percentage (.249) and 4th in steals per game (1.6).
With her 2.3 blocks per game, Wilson became the third player in league history to lead the WNBA in blocks in 3 or more seasons, only behind Margo Dydek and Brittney Griner, who have achieved it 8 times.
The Aces (2-0) closed out Games 1 and 2 in the best-of-seven 2025 WNBA Finals and now the series shifts to Phoenix where the Mercury (0-2) will host Games 3 and 4. Game 3 tips tonight at Mortgage Matchup Arena at 5 p.m. (all times Pacific) on ESPN, with Game 4 played Friday, also at 5 p.m. on ESPN.
2025 WNBA All-DEFENSIVE FIRST TEAM
A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas
Napheesa Collier, Minnesota
Alanna Smith, Minnesota
Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix
Gabby Williams, Seattle
2025 WNBA ALL-DEFENSIVE SECOND TEAM
Aliyah Boston, Indiana
Veronica Burton, Golden State
Rhyne Howard, Atlanta
Ezi Magbegor, Seattle
Breanna Stewart, New York
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 8, 2025
- Gabby Williams and Ezi Magbegor Named to 2025 WNBA All-Defensive Teams - Seattle Storm
- D'POY A'ja Wilson Earns 2025 WNBA All-Defensive First Team Honors - Las Vegas Aces
- Alyssa Thomas Named to WNBA All-Defensive First Team - Phoenix Mercury
- Veronica Burton Selected to WNBA All-Defensive Second Team - Golden State Valkyries
- Breanna Stewart Named to 2025 WNBA All-Defensive Second Team - New York Liberty
- Indiana Fever Center Aliyah Boston Named to WNBA All-Defensive Second Team - Indiana Fever
- Rhyne Howard Named to 2025 WNBA All-Defense Second Team - Atlanta Dream
- Phoenix Mercury Commit Six-Figure Investment to Community Initiatives in Honor of 2025 WNBA Finals - Phoenix Mercury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- D'POY A'ja Wilson Earns 2025 WNBA All-Defensive First Team Honors
- Aces Look to Extend Series Lead as WNBA Finals Shifts to Phoenix for Game 3
- Aces Defend Home Court in 91-78 Game 2 Victory over Mercury, Improve to 2-0 in WNBA Finals
- Aces' Bench Shines as Las Vegas Takes Game 1 of WNBA Finals Over Phoenix, 89-86
- Chasing Third Title in Four Years, Las Vegas Aces Open WNBA Finals against Phoenix Mercury Friday