D'POY A'ja Wilson Earns 2025 WNBA All-Defensive First Team Honors

Published on October 8, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that Las Vegas Aces forward/center and 2025 WNBA Co-Defensive Player of the Year A'ja Wilson has been named to the 2025 WNBA All-Defensive First Team. It marks her fourth-straight first team honor and fifth overall after being named to the 2020 All-Defensive Second Team.

For the fourth season in a row, and fifth overall, Wilson led the league with a career second-best 2.3 blocks per game, while also leading the W in stocks, which combines the defensive measures of steals and blocks, with 3.9 per game, and total stocks (156). She also ended the season ranked 2nd in total blocks (92), 3rd in total steals (64), defensive rebounds (7.9 rpg), defensive rebound percentage (.249) and 4th in steals per game (1.6).

With her 2.3 blocks per game, Wilson became the third player in league history to lead the WNBA in blocks in 3 or more seasons, only behind Margo Dydek and Brittney Griner, who have achieved it 8 times.

The Aces (2-0) closed out Games 1 and 2 in the best-of-seven 2025 WNBA Finals and now the series shifts to Phoenix where the Mercury (0-2) will host Games 3 and 4. Game 3 tips tonight at Mortgage Matchup Arena at 5 p.m. (all times Pacific) on ESPN, with Game 4 played Friday, also at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

2025 WNBA All-DEFENSIVE FIRST TEAM

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota

Alanna Smith, Minnesota

Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix

Gabby Williams, Seattle

2025 WNBA ALL-DEFENSIVE SECOND TEAM

Aliyah Boston, Indiana

Veronica Burton, Golden State

Rhyne Howard, Atlanta

Ezi Magbegor, Seattle

Breanna Stewart, New York







