Indiana Fever Center Aliyah Boston Named to WNBA All-Defensive Second Team

Published on October 8, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston has been named to the WNBA All-Defensive Second Team, the league announced today, the first time Boston has received the honor.

Boston finished the season fourth in total rebounds across the WNBA, recording 361 in 34 games played. Boston's 361 total rebounds set a new franchise record for most in a single season, surpassing the previous record set by herself in both 2023 and 2024, meaning she has set a new record in each of her three years with the Indiana Fever since being drafted No. 1 overall in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

Additionally, the three-time WNBA All-Star finished the year with 17 double-doubles, the third most in the league this year and the most in a single season in franchise history. This season Boston eclipsed 1,000 career rebounds, becoming the fastest in franchise history to do so. With 1,051 total rebounds in three seasons, Boston sits in fourth all-time in franchise history, 64 away from passing Ebony Hoffman for third place.

With 41 blocks this season, Boston moved into third in franchise history with 140 total throughout her career. Boston also moved into the top five in franchise history in offensive rebounds and defensive rebounds.

Boston is the first Indiana Fever player since the 2017 season to earn WNBA All-Defensive honors and the fifth overall to do so, joining Tully Bevilaqua (six times), Tamika Catchings (12 times), Katie Douglas (five times) and Briann January (six times).







