Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston Earn 2025 All-WNBA Honors

Published on October 10, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell has been named to the All-WNBA First Team and center Aliyah Boston has been named to the All-WNBA Second Team, marking the first time either player has earned such honor in their careers.

With their selections, Mitchell and Boston become just the second Indiana Fever duo in franchise history to earn All-WNBA honors in the same season, the only other two being Tamika Catchings and Katie Douglas, who did so in the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

Mitchell finished the 2025 regular season as the league leader in three pointers made, scoring 111 from beyond the arc, while scoring the second-most points overall, totaling 890 points. Additionally, Mitchell ranked third in points per game, recording 20.2 points per game, and breaking a two-decades long Indiana Fever record set in 2003 by Tamika Catchings.

This year Mitchell set new franchise records for points scored in a single season, as well as becoming Indiana's leader in career three pointers made with 669, good for the eighth-most in WNBA history. Additionally, Mitchell set a new franchise record for most 30+ point games across her career, earning her 11th, passing Catchings.

For her play this year, Mitchell was named a WNBA All-Star for the third-consecutive year and was a two-time WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Mitchell led the Fever with 178 points in the postseason, the third most in a single season in franchise history, behind only Tamika Catchings (2012, 2015). In the opening game of the WNBA Semifinals Mitchell scored the second-most points in a single game in franchise history, her 34 points leading the Fever to an 89-73 win over the Aces. Mitchell started in all eight of Indiana's postseason games, playing in 260 minutes, the second most of any Fever player. Additionally, Mitchell matched the franchise records for three pointers made (21) in a single postseason, tying Marissa Coleman in 2015.

Boston finished the regular season in the league's top 10 for total rebounds (361), defensive rebounds (254), offensive rebounds (107), double-doubles (17), steals (52) and blocks (41). Additionally, Boston's 660 points were the 13th most in the league and her 163 assists were the 14th most in the league, while also being the most of any center.

Within the franchise, Boston moved into the top five in Fever all-time history in several statistical categories, including second in double-doubles (41), third in blocks (140) and fourth in total rebounds (1,051), while also moving into seventh all-time for points (1,798) and ninth all-time in assists (378). Boston also set franchise records for most rebounds in a single season, surpassing the previous record set by herself in both 2023 and 2024, meaning she has set a new record in each of her three years since being drafted No. 1 overall in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

Boston was named a WNBA All-Star for the third-consecutive year, having been selected every year of her professional career and was named the Week 9 WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Mitchell and Boston are just the fourth and fifth players in franchise history to earn All-WNBA honors, joining Catchings, Caitlin Clark and Douglas. Additionally, Mitchell joins Catchings and Clark as the only players to be selected for the All-WNBA First Team. Mitchell also was named to Associated Press' All-WNBA First Team for the 2025 season.







