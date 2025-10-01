Update on Indiana Fever Guard Kelsey Mitchell

Published on October 1, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - On Tuesday night, Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell experienced extreme cramping in her lower body during the third quarter of the Fever's game at Las Vegas. Mitchell was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated and released late Tuesday night. Mitchell will remain under the supervision of the Fever medical team and is expected to make a full recovery.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.