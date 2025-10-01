Update on Indiana Fever Guard Kelsey Mitchell
Published on October 1, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - On Tuesday night, Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell experienced extreme cramping in her lower body during the third quarter of the Fever's game at Las Vegas. Mitchell was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated and released late Tuesday night. Mitchell will remain under the supervision of the Fever medical team and is expected to make a full recovery.
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 1, 2025
- Update on Indiana Fever Guard Kelsey Mitchell - Indiana Fever
- Las Vegas Aces Defeat Fever 107-98 in OT, Advance to 3rd Finals in 4 Years - Las Vegas Aces
- Indiana Fever Season Comes to a Close in Resilient Game Five Overtime Loss - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Fever Stories
- Update on Indiana Fever Guard Kelsey Mitchell
- Indiana Fever Season Comes to a Close in Resilient Game Five Overtime Loss
- Fever, Aces Clash on Tuesday Night for Finals Berth
- Indiana Fever Force Game Five with 90-83 Victory over Las Vegas Aces in 2025 WNBA Semifinals
- Fever Prevail at Home, Force Game 5 Tuesday Night in Las Vegas