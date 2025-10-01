Connecticut Sun Raises $68,000 for Community Through Its 2025 Game-Action Give Backs Program

Published on October 1, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun is proud to announce that the organization raised $68,000 during the 2025 season through its Game-Action Give Backs Program. This initiative continues to build on the success of its previous two years, bringing the total contributions to $100,000+ since the program's inception in 2023.

Throughout the 2025 season, the Connecticut Sun partnered with several key sponsors to create impactful community programs that not only engage fans but also give back to vital local causes. The breakdown of funds raised includes:

Anthem And One: $10,000

For each And One a Sun player earned at a home game, Anthem and CarelonRX donated $100 to support the Village for Families and Children's teen mental health and wellness programs.

BuildSubmarines.com Free Throws for Change: $10,000

BuildSubmarines.com contributed $20 to the City of New London's STEM programming for young girls in the local community for every free throw made.

East Coast Metal Roofing Swats for Tots: $3,000

For each blocked shot by the Sun, East Coast Metal Roofing donated $20 to support the Connecticut Sun Foundation annual holiday toy drive for kids in need.

Post University Three's for Degrees: $10,000

For each three-pointer scored, Post University donated $100 towards scholarships for students pursuing higher education.

Sun Assists presented by Walgreens: $10,000

For every assist made, $20 was donated to Vitamin Angels, a nonprofit that focuses on women's maternal health.

Yale New Haven Health Steals for Heals: $25,000

For every steal made, Yale New Haven Health donated $50 to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund Research.

"The Connecticut Sun is continually dedicated to fundraising efforts that foster community connections while uplifting the youth and supporting women's health. Through our Game Action Give Backs Program, we address critical issues such as education, health, and wellness, which we are grateful to our sponsors for helping us make every game a chance to give back. With a milestone of over $100,000 raised since the program's inception, the Sun looks forward to continuing this mission in future seasons and make a meaningful impact within the community," said Connecticut Sun President Jen Rizzotti.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.







