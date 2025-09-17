Connecticut Sun Season Tickets on Sale for the 2026 Season

Published on September 17, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun have announced that 2026 season ticket offerings are officially on sale. Fans will be able to purchase season tickets starting as low as $330 until the end of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs*. All season tickets include exclusive member benefits, access to team & member events, affordable payment plans, and are the best way to create memorable experiences at Connecticut Sun games. For more information about 2026 season ticket offerings, fill out this form and a Connecticut Sun account executive will follow up with additional details.

Partial ticket plans, group tickets, luxury suites, and single game ticket information will be released over the next few months. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit our website, fill out this form, or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX to speak with a Connecticut Sun account executive.

*Subject to change with the WNBA Playoffs projected to end October 17 at the latest







