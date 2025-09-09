Connecticut Sun Fall to Atlanta Dream, 87-62

Published on September 8, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Atlanta, GA - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (11-32) were defeated by the Atlanta Dream (29-14) at Gateway Center Arena. The Sun are now 1-3 against the Dream during the 2025 regular season with Wednesday, September 10 being their final meeting of the year.

Saniya Rivers led all Sun scorers with 16 points and four rebounds. Additionally, Rivers broke the Connecticut Sun rookie single season record for three-pointers made, with her 42nd three-pointer of the season. The record was previously held by Sheri Sam. Following Rivers was Aneesah Morrow with 13 points and 14 rebounds, her seventh double-double of the season. Rounding out the double-digit scorers was Tina Charles with 12 points.

Atlanta began the game on a 5-0 run until Aneesah Morrow hit back-to-back threes to make the score 6-5, after almost two minutes of play. Tina Charles scored the next four points for the Sun as the Dream scored six points of their own to make the score 11-10. After seven unanswered Dream points, the Sun called timeout with 5:12 left in the first quarter. Out of the timeout, Atlanta scored a layup. Saniya Rivers stopped the bleeding with a jump shot to draw the score within seven, 19-12. The two teams continued to exchange baskets until the Sun went on an 8-0 run to end the quarter, with Rivers scoring five of the eight points. The first quarter ended with Atlanta up, 26-24.

The second quarter began with Atlanta making two at the line, and Aaliyah Edwards immediately responding with a layup, 28-26. After almost two minutes of no scoring, Atlanta drew a foul and made both to make the score 30-26 with 7:28 left in the half. Haley Peters brought the score within one with a three-pointer, 30-29. The Dream scored a layup, to which the Sun responded with four points of their own to take the lead, 33-32. The two teams exchanged baskets with the Dream scoring five to the Sun's four points going into a media timeout with 2:26 left in the half, 37-37. Out of the timeout, the Dream went on an 8-3 run until Saniya Rivers banked a three-pointer at the buzzer to end the half with a Dream lead, 45-43.

To start the second half, Saniya Rivers tied the game at 45 with a jumper and then scored the Sun's next four points to the Dream's seven, 52-49. Atlanta proceeded to go on a 9-0 run until Tina Charles stopped the bleeding with a jumper at the 2:35 mark, 61-51. After Aaliyah Edwards drew a foul and made one free throw, the Dream extended the lead by scoring seven unanswered points to end the quarter, 68-52.

Atlanta continued their run from the third quarter to score 16 unanswered points, 77-52. Aneesah Morrow drew a foul and scored one of two free throws to make it 77-53. Prior to a Sun timeout with 6:52 left in the game, Atlanta scored a layup, 79-53. Out of the timeout, Migna Toure scored a three-pointer and Atlanta responded with five points of their own, 83-56 with 4:46 left in the game. Aneesah Morrow then scored six unanswered points before a timeout was called on the floor with 2:58 left in the game, 84-62. Atlanta made a three-pointer to end the game, 87-62.

The Sun shot 36.4% (24/66) and the Dream shot 47.3% (35/74) from the field tonight. From the three-point line, the Sun shot 35% (7/20) and the Dream shot 30.8% (8/26). The Dream had 52 points in the paint (26/45) to the Sun's 26 points in the paint (13/29). The Dream scored 26 fast break points to the Sun's two fast break points.

The Dream were led by Rhyne Howard with 18 points, six assists, and five rebounds. Allisha Gray followed with 15 points and six rebounds. Naz Hillmon rounded out the starter double digit scorers with 14 points and four steals. Off the bench, Maya Caldwell contributed 11 points and Brittney Griner added 10 points and three blocks.

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 62 24 19 9 10 Rivers-16 Morrow-14 Mabrey-6

ATL 87 26 19 23 19 Howard-18 Gray-6 Two players-6

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun are back in action for their final game of the regular season on Wednesday, September 10 at 7:00 PM ET when they play the Atlanta Dream at Mohegan Sun Arena.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.