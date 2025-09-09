Aces Host Fan Appreciation Night During Final Regular Season Home Game

Published on September 8, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces (28-14) are set to complete their regular season home slate on Tuesday, Sept. 9, against the Chicago Sky (10-32) at T-Mobile Arena. The game will tip at 7 p.m. PT and air locally on Vegas 34.

FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT: All fans in attendance at T-Mobile Arena will receive a "Bank on Women's Sports" rally towel in partnership with Ally and Playa Society. The game will also be preceded by a free Fan Fest at Toshiba Plaza from 4-7 p.m. The Aces first-ever Fan Fest will include a variety of activities, immersive activations and appearances by partners, Aces entertainment teams and more.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: With the win on Sunday, Las Vegas clinched home court advantage in the first round of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs and cannot fall below the No. 4 seed before the end of the regular season. With a win last night, Indiana (23-20) secured its spot in the playoffs. The battle for the last spot is between Seattle (22-21) and Los Angeles (20-22) with one game left for the Storm and two games left for the Sparks, including the regular season finale against the Aces. The WNBA Playoffs schedule can be found here.

MILESTONE WATCHES: Jewell Loyd is 9 points away from reaching 6,000 career points and will be the 15th player in W history to reach that mark. Jackie Young (993) needs 7 more rebounds to hit 1,000 for her career.

A'JA WILSON FOR WNBA M'VP AND DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Wilson, who won a league-high 5 Western Conference Player of the Week honors this season and a league-record 13thPlayer of the Month award in August, is the overwhelming leading contender for 2025 WNBA M'VP and DPOY.

Wilson has led the Aces during their historic turnaround with a league-best 17-3 record since the midseason break, which includes a franchise-record 14-game winning streak. In addition to breaking records almost every game, Wilson is tallying beyond M'VP stat lines: 23.6 ppg on 50.2% field goal shooting, 10.1 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.2 bpg and 1.5 spg. Should she keep that up, she will remain the only player in the history of the league to average at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal per game - a feat she first accomplished in 2024.

2025 RANK STAT

1st in WNBA Points per game (23.8), total points (903), blocks per game (2.2), player efficiency rating (33.4), player win shares (8.8), usage percentage (31.1%), points off TOs (4.7), 2nd chance points (3.8), defensive win shares (3.0), T-1st in 20-point games (24), 30-point games (13), 30-point double-doubles (10), 20-point double-doubles (15), only player in W history to record a 30/20 game

2nd in WNBA Total blocks (85), total rebounds (383), rebounds per game (10.1), PITP (13.9)

3rd in WNBA Double-doubles in 2025 (20)

Not only is Wilson the only player in WNBA history to record a 30/20 game (Aug. 10 vs. CON), she also leads the league in 30/10 double-doubles this season with 10. No other player has more than 1. The three-time M'VP also holds the top spot in WNBA history with a record 26 career 30/10 games.

Besides continuing to break her own historic records, she has a supporting cast of Olympians to help lead the Aces to a third title this season. In addition to Wilson, the Aces "Core 4" of Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd and Jackie Young. They are pivotal in righting the ship after a .500 start and one of the biggest season turnarounds the league has seen since perhaps the 2001 Charlotte Sting, which opened 1-10, closed its season 17-3 and advanced to the WNBA Finals.

JACKIE YOUNG FOR ALL-WNBA

Since the All-Star break and during the Aces historic winning streak, Young has upped her stat line in almost every category. The 2025 WNBA All-Star has scored in double figures in 36 of the 42 games, and in all but one game during the win streak. She is 10th in the league in games with 15 or more points (25) and 11th in 20-point games (14), tied with Sabrina Ionescu.

Young is only one of two players in the league to record multiple triple-double games this season (July 29 and Aug. 27).

She is also shooting a career-best 90% (126-140 FTs) from the free throw line in 2025, strung together 39 (June 11-29) and 32 (July 8-Aug. 3) consecutive free throws this year and is currently 5th in the league in free throw percentage.

On Aug. 13, Young (173) also passed Maya Moore (164) for the most wins before their 28th birthday and continues to up the ante with each Aces victory.

PPG RPG APG FG% 3FG%

Before Aces Win Streak (14-14) 16.6 4.1 4.4 44.8% 31.6%

During Aces Win Streak (14-0) 16.5 5.1 5.9 50.6% 40.0%

CHELSEA GRAY FOR ALL-WNBA

Gray, the 2022 WNBA Finals MVP and a 2023 All-WNBA second team selection, is averaging 11.1 points, 5.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals this season. She continues to climb the charts in career 10-point games, passing Kelsey Mitchell (231), and now has 234 such games.

The six-time All-Star has scored in double figures in all but 4 games during the 14-0 winning streak, including 3 games with at least 10 assists and a season-high 14 on Aug. 17.

PPG RPG APG FG% 3FG%

Before Aces Win Streak (14-14) 11.1 3.9 4.5 41.9% 35.7%

During Aces Win Streak (14-0) 11.2 3.7 6.9 46.6% 36.7%

JEWELL LOYD FOR ALL-WNBA

Loyd, the 2023 league scoring leader, has always been one of the most selfless players in the WNBA, but that part of her character was underscored by her choosing to come off the bench shortly after the All-Star break for the first time in nearly six seasons.

A six-time All-Star, Loyd's move to the bench has been a key to the Aces success during their 14-game winning streak. A consummate team player and always one to put the team's needs above her own, Loyd continues to ascend the league leaderboards with the Aces this season.

She scored the most points since 2015 than any other player in the league at 5,991 and has produced the 6th most 20-point games since 2015 with 121. She currently stands at No. 6 with 69 games with 25+ points, including a season-high 27 points on Aug. 3.

Overall in 2025, Loyd - who has not missed a game this season - is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc, besting her career 35% from deep.

PPG RPG APG FG% 3FG%

Before Aces Win Streak (14-14) 10.8 3.8 1.9 37.5% 35.1%

During Aces Win Streak (14-0) 11.0 2.1 2.0 40.5% 39.8%

ACTIVATED: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, who has been working her way back onto the court since giving birth to her second child in July, was officially activated earlier today and will be available against Chicago on Tuesday.

UP NEXT: The Aces will play their regular season finale on Thursday, Sept. 11, against the Sparks (20-22) - who are on the brink of playoff elimination - at Crypto.com Arena. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. PT and air on Vegas 34 and NBA TV. The first game of the 2025 WNBA quarterfinals will be played Sunday, Sept. 14, at Michelob ULTRA Arena. However, the Aces opponent and time slot are still unknowns.







